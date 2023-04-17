Expand / Collapse search
San Francisco 49ers
Published

49ers’ Brock Purdy to report to offseason workouts amid elbow rehab: report

Purdy underwent surgery to repair his UCL on March 10

By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is expected to join the team as they begin their offseason program on Monday, just a little over a month after undergoing surgery to repair a torn UCL in his throwing arm. 

Purdy, 23, underwent surgery on March 10 to repair the UCL in his right elbow, which he injured during the NFC Championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles. 

Brock Purdy of the San Francisco 49ers warms up prior to the NFC Championship game against the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Despite not being expected to start throwing until June, Purdy told The Athletic on Friday that he still intends to participate in the voluntary offseason program. 

49ERS' BROCK PURDY SAYS IT LOOKS LIKE HE HAS 'ROBOTIC ARM' AMID TORN UCL RECOVERY

"Just being back around the guys, continue my rehab and get after the playbook," he told the outlet. "So it will be simple in that regard."

During the league’s annual meeting in Arizona late last month, head coach Kyle Shanahan remained optimistic about Purdy’s recovery, despite offering an unclear timeline on a potential return date. 

"I don’t know if we’ll have him Week 1 and I don’t know if we’ll have him in training camp. I think there’s a possibility on all that. They say in three months, which I think is two months from now, we’ll have a better idea on where it's gonna go. So I’ll just wait and see where it's at." 

Brock Purdy of the San Francisco 49ers throws before the NFC Championship game against the Eagles on Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Purdy told The Athletic that he’s begun the rehabilitation process and described it as "everything is going as planned." 

"Just working on some simple things like the range of motion and slowly integrating things to get the strength back," he said. "But for the most part, everything is going as planned. And every week I feel like I’m getting better."

Purdy and quarterback Trey Lance will be competing for the starting job next season with Shanahan saying in March that they intend to start "whoever gives us the best chance to win." 

Quarterback Trey Lance of the San Francisco 49ers against the Bears at Soldier Field on Sept. 11, 2022 in Chicago. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

But "Mr. Irrelevant" suggested the two young signal callers are rooting for each other. 

"[Lance] obviously has reached out a bunch since my surgery and (during) the recovery process, making sure things are good. I know he’s throwing and looking great down in Texas. So I’m really excited for him," Purdy told the outlet. 

"And we’re all excited to get back together in California and start learning the playbook together and helping each other out. We obviously want what’s best for each other. We’re in a lot of contact, texting each other all the time. It’s been great."

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.