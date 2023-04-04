49ers' Brock Purdy says it looks like he has 'robotic arm' amid torn UCL recovery

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is feeling like a new man after he completed successful UCL surgery stemming from an injury he suffered against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship.

Purdy will be competing for the starting quarterback job as the 49ers will enter offseason workouts and training camp with him, Trey Lance and Sam Darnold in the room. As Purdy goes through rehab, he remarked last week about appearing to have a "robotic arm" because of the brace he’s wearing.

"When you first get in it after surgery, you're in it at 90 degrees. From there, you can start opening it up to help with your range of motion," Purdy said of the brace in an interview on FOX Sports 910 in Phoenix. "It is just to keep your arm safe when you're out walking around or doing therapy. But at night, I can take it off and just do some normal motions with just looking at my arm.

"But yeah, out in public, it looks like I have a robotic arm."

Purdy was thrust into the starting role last season after Jimmy Garoppolo – who was starting for an injured Lance – went down with a season-ending injury. He was 5-0 in five regular-season starts with 1,374 passing yards, 13 touchdown passes and four interceptions.

San Francisco has been on the brink of making the Super Bowl in each of the last two seasons and Purdy hopes to get the team back there in 2023.

"That's to get back to the NFC championship and win the Super Bowl," Purdy said of his goals for 2023. "You do have to get past (the injury). But at the same time you have to sort of remember the things that happen, that make you who you are.

"For me, I'm not going to let something like that tear me down or anything. I'm going to learn from it and we're going to get better."

His timetable for his return is unclear. Niners coach Kyle Shanahan has noted that Purdy could be cleared before the season or as late as the fourth week of the year.