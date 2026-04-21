2026 NFL Mock Draft: Who's the First WR Picked? Where Do Ohio State's Stars Land?

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With the 2026 NFL Draft now just hours away, it's time to get down to the nitty-gritty. After weeks of testing, film-watching and interviews, the scouts are making their final evaluations.

So it's time for me to do the same. The New York Giants' recent acquisition of the No. 10 pick shifts the landscape. Ohio State's quartet of top prospects remains in the top 10, as predicted in my most recent mock. Only now, they're going to different teams.

Let's take a look at where everyone lands, from Fernando Mendoza to the choice of the Super Bowl champs at No. 32.

1. Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

The Heisman Trophy winner steps into the perfect system for his talents as a high-IQ playmaker. Mendoza’s pinpoint passing skills and underrated mobility mesh well with the play-action-heavy scheme new Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak prefers to run.

2. New York Jets: David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech

Defensive-minded head coach Aaron Glenn could build his scheme around Bailey’s destructive talents as a pass rusher. As a speed rusher with an explosive first step and a challenging signature move (dip-and-rip), the Texas Tech standout could create more turnover chances with his consistent harassment off the edge.

3. Arizona Cardinals: Arvell Reese, EDGE, Ohio State

The versatile defender would add some sizzle to the Cardinals’ defense as a hybrid playmaker with disruptive potential.

4. Tennessee Titans: Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

Putting an All-Pro-caliber running back behind Cam Ward will not only help the franchise quarterback take his game to another level, but it will also allow the Titans to control the game with a diversified offensive approach. Love is a special playmaker with the potential to have a Christian McCaffrey-like impact on the offense.

5. New York Giants: Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

The oft-injured playmaker is a worthwhile gamble due to his spectacular receiving skills and route-running ability. If healthy, Tyson is an unstoppable force on the perimeter who will force defensive coordinators to change how they defend the Giants’ passing game.

6. Cleveland Browns: Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

The acrobatic pass-catcher is a dynamic route-runner and playmaker who flashes "take over the game" potential as a WR1.

7. Washington Commanders: Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

Adding a sideline-to-sideline playmaker would help the Commanders eliminate some of the explosive plays generated by their opponents. Styles’ speed, quickness and burst not only show up on running plays, but it makes him a disruptive force on blitzes and in coverage.

8. New Orleans Saints: Rueben Bain, EDGE, Miami

The high-motor defender is the perfect replacement for Cam Jordan on the edge. Bain’s heavy hands and violent approach would complement the rugged approach utilized by Chase Young on the opposite side.

9. Kansas City Chiefs: Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

The ultra-athletic pass-catcher would upgrade the Chiefs’ passing game as a mismatch creator. Sadiq’s speed, quickness and athleticism would force opponents to direct double coverage his way, leading to more one-on-one matchups for Travis Kelce and others on the perimeter.

10. New York Giants: Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

The high-IQ safety is the traffic cop every elite defense needs in the middle of the field. Downs’ instincts, awareness and diagnostic skills led to countless big plays by him and his teammates at Ohio State.

11. Miami Dolphins: Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

The talented cover corner gives new head coach Jeff Hafley a versatile technician to feature in his "vision-and-break" scheme. Delane’s instincts, awareness and diagnostic skills make him an ideal fit for a defense that wants to utilize more zone-based concepts.

12. Dallas Cowboys: Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon

The ball-hawking center fielder will eliminate some of the big plays that tormented the Dallas secondary a season ago. Moreover, Thieneman’s range and ball skills will help the Cowboys produce more takeaways in 2026.

13. Los Angeles Rams: Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

Adding a versatile frontline blocker will give Sean McVay the flexibility to reshuffle his offensive line to feature the best front five on game day. Fano’s physicality and toughness will add a dimension to the Rams’ offensive line.

14. Baltimore Ravens: Vega Ioane, OG, Penn State

Adding a big-bodied bully to the frontline should help the Ravens get back to the rugged offensive approach that has helped them crush opponents for years. Ioane plays with the violence, physicality and nastiness that the Ravens demand from their offensive line.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami

Todd Bowles needs a disruptive edge defender to elevate the Buccaneers’ defense in 2026. Mesidor is a plug-and-play prospect with the talent, tools and potential to become a double-digit sack producer in an aggressive scheme.

16. New York Jets: Makai Lemon, WR, USC

Adding a dynamic slot receiver to the lineup should alleviate some of the pressure on WR1 Garrett Wilson to carry the passing game. Lemon is a spectacular route-runner with outstanding hands and ball skills.

17. Detroit Lions: Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

After moving on from left tackle Taylor Decker, the Lions take a talented developmental prospect to feature at the marquee position of the frontline. Although Freeling will need some time to grow into his role as a blind side protector, the Georgia standout has all the tools to play at an elite level early in his career.

18. Minnesota Vikings: Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

If healthy, McCoy is an elite cover corner with the tools to develop into a Pro Bowl-caliber defender on the island. As a featured playmaker in defensive coordinator Brian Flores’ aggressive scheme, the ball-hawking cover corner will force quarterbacks into more tight-window throws.

19. Carolina Panthers: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo

As a rangy center fielder with outstanding ball skills and awareness, EMW will add some much-needed playmaking ability to a unit that needs to generate more turnovers in 2026.

20. Dallas Cowboys: Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

The versatile cover corner is a pro-ready defender with the tools to flourish in a "see ball, get ball" system that prioritizes tackling and takeaways.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Chase Bisontis, OG, Texas A&M

Adding a sturdy interior blocker will not endear general manager Omar Khan to the fan base, but the move could stabilize the Steelers’ offensive line for the next five years. The talented technician plays well within the phone booth, exhibiting the nastiness and toughness the Steelers covet in their offensive linemen.

22. Los Angeles Chargers: T.J. Parker, EDGE, Clemson

With Khalil Mack’s time nearing an end, the Chargers need a power rusher to fill the role. Parker’s strength, power and burst should make him an effective complementary pass rusher opposite an emerging star.

23. Philadelphia Eagles: Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

The super-sized edge blocker could crack the lineup immediately as a guard before bouncing out to right tackle when Lane Johnson retires.

24. Cleveland Browns: Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

As a natural left tackle with flawless footwork in pass protection, the Utah standout gives the Browns a blind side protector for the next decade. Lomu must improve as a run blocker, but his outstanding agility, balance and body control should enable him to effectively shadowbox elite pass rushers on the edge.

25. Chicago Bears: Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn

The ultra-aggressive edge defender specializes in stopping the run, but possesses the tools to develop into an effective pass rusher off the edge.

26. Buffalo Bills: Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M

The dynamic pass rusher brings the juice off the edge, providing new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard a high-energy pass rusher to build around.

27. San Francisco 49ers: Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

Adding the big-bodied pass-catcher to the room provides the 49ers with a succession plan after Mike Evans’ eventual departure. With Boston serving as an apprentice to a perennial Pro Bowler, the 49ers’ passing game should be in good hands with their future WR1.

28. Houston Texans: Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State

The run-stuffing defensive tackle will occupy multiple blockers at the point of attack to create more big-play opportunities for Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr.

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

The loss of Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watkins forces the Chiefs to address the cornerback position with a top pick. Hood is the instinctive cover corner who typically thrives in Kansas City's ultra-aggressive scheme.

30. Miami Dolphins: KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

The pass-catching phenom is the dynamic playmaker new QB1 Malik Willis needs on the perimeter. Despite his struggles with drops, Concepcion terrorizes opponents between the hashes as a catch-and-run specialist who routinely registers his touches on crossers and square-in routes.

31. New England Patriots: Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State

The big-bodied edge blocker is a work in progress, but the Patriots can redshirt him for a season behind Morgan Moses before he takes over for the veteran at right tackle.

32. Seattle Seahawks: Malachi Lawrence, EDGE, UCF

The defending champs add a high-motor pass rusher to a rotation of edge defenders with complementary skills. Lawrence’s fanatical effort and relentless approach fit the Seahawks’ throwback culture.