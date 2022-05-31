2022 Western Conference Final preview: Colorado Avalanche host Edmonton Oilers in Game 1

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals kicks off on Tuesday night when the Colorado Avalanche host the Edmonton Oilers in a series where fans can expect fast and gritty hockey and a high-scoring contest.

With names like McDavid and Draisaitl and MacKinnon and Makar on the roster, it's no surprise that both teams are each averaging more than four goals a game in this postseason. Edmonton was 1-0-2 against Colorado during the regular season but the Avalanche entered the playoffs as the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.

Here’s a brief look at each team going into the conference final.

EDMONTON OILERS

The Oilers are hoping to make their first Stanley Cup Finals appearance since the 2005-06 season when they lost to the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 7 after fending off elimination in back-to-back games.

Edmonton’s place in the Western Conference Finals was far less expected this year than that of the Avalanche who entered the playoffs as the No. 1 seed.

Led by NHL superstar Connor McDavid, the Oilers finished the regular season 2nd in the Pacific Division with a 49-27-6 record. In the playoffs, Edmonton was tested in a high-scoring series against the Los Angeles Kings that ended with a shutout win in Game 7 to advance to the second round.

The Battle of Alberta was reignited when the Oilers faced the Calgary Flames who took Game 1 – a game where 15 goals total were scored by both teams. Edmonton would win four straight, including a thrilling overtime victory in Game 5 to advance to the Western Conference Finals.

The Oilers have had little impact in the playoffs since their last Stanley Cup Finals appearance. Following that season, Edmonton missed the playoffs for the next 10 seasons only to be eliminated in the second round in 2017. They did not advance past the qualifying round in 2020 and dropped after the first round in 2021.

The Oilers have won the Stanley Cup a total of five times, including two back-to-back seasons (1984, 1985, 1987,1988, 1990).

COLORADO AVALANCHE

Going into the Stanley Cup Playoffs as the No. 1 seed in the West, the Avalanche have continued their momentum well into the semifinals.

Forwards Nathan MacKinnon and ​​Mikko Rantanen led the team in scoring during the regular season with a combined 180 points between them. After posting a 56-19-7 record, Colorado swept the Nashville Predators in the first round before defeating the St. Louis Blues in six games.

MacKinnon has continued to lead the scoreboard in the playoffs with eight goals followed by defenseman Cale Makar with three goals and 10 assists.

Colorado’s appearance in the conference finals comes after three consecutive losses in the second round. The Avalanche last appeared in the conference finals in 2002 where they lost to the Detroit Red Wings after getting shutout 7-0 in Game 7.

Colorado has won the Stanley Cup twice (1996, 2001).

SCHEDULE

Game 1 – May 31: Oilers at Avalanche, 8 p.m. ET

Game 2 – June 2: Oilers at Avalanche, 8 p.m. ET

Game 3 – June 4: Avalanche at Oilers, 8 p.m. ET

Game 4 – June 6: Avalanche at Oilers, 8 p.m. ET

*Game 5 – June 8: Oilers at Avalanche, TBD

*Game 6 – June 10: Avalanche at Oilers, TBD

*Game 7 – June 12: Oilers at Avalanche, TBD

The Associated Press contributed to this report.