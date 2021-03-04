2021 Sun Belt Conference women’s basketball tournament: Matchups, players to know & more
Troy and Louisiana are the No. 1 seeds in the East and West Divisions, respectively
The 2021 Sun Belt Conference women’s basketball tournament will determine which team gets an automatic bid to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.
The conference tournament is set to begin on March 5 and will run until March 8. Games will be played at Pensacola State College and Pensacola Bay Center in Florida where fans will be able to attend.
All 12 members of the conference will compete. If a team is unable to play due to COVID-19, their opponent will advance to the next round via the no-contest rule.
Here is the Sun Belt tournament schedule.
CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE MARCH MADNESS COVERAGE
**
MARCH 5 – FIRST ROUND
Game 1 - (4W) Texas State vs. (5E) Georgia Southern
Game 2 - (3E) App State vs. (6W) ULM
Game 3 - (3W) Little Rock vs. (6E) Coastal Carolina
Game 4 - (4E) South Alabama vs. (5W) Arkansas State
MARCH 6 - QUARTERFINALS
(1E) Troy vs. TBD
(2W) UTA vs. TBD
(2E) Georgia State vs. TBD
(1W) Louisiana vs. TBD
MARCH 7 - SEMIFINALS
TBD vs. TBD
TBD vs. TBD
MARCH 8 - FINALS
TBD vs. TBD
**
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
5 PLAYERS TO KNOW
Alexus Dye, Troy: Dye leads the NCAA in double-doubles with 19 this season and is first in the country with 296 total rebounds.
Lainy Gosnell, App State: Gosnell ranks ninth in the conference with 7.3 rebounds per game and sixth in the SBC with 176 rebounds.
Ty’ Reona Doucet, Louisiana: Doucet leads the conference with a 54.3 field goal percentage and bods a team-high of 8.1 rebounds per game.
Mayra Caicedo, Little Rock: Caicedo is seventh in the country with 6.5 assists per game and second in the NCAA with 150 total assists.
Morgan Wallace, Arkansas State: Wallace leads the Red Wolves in total rebounds with 131 and averaged 9.2 points per game this season.