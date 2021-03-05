2021 Summit League women’s basketball tournament: Matchups, players to know & more

The 2021 Summit League women’s basketball tournament will determine which team gets an automatic bid to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

The tournament is set to begin on March 6 and will run until March 9. Eight of the league’s nine teams will compete at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota where fans will not be permitted to attend.

The tournament will kick off with top-seed South Dakota State taking on eighth-seeded Omaha on Saturday at 12:45 p.m. ET.

Here is the Summit League tournament schedule.

MARCH 6 - QUARTERFINALS

(1) South Dakota State vs. (8) Omaha

(4) Kansas City vs. (5) Western Illinois

(2) South Dakota vs. (7) Oral Roberts

(3) North Dakota State vs. (6) Denver

MARCH 8 - SEMIFINALS

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

MARCH 9 - SEMIFINALS

TBD vs. TBD

5 PLAYERS TO KNOW

Myah Selland, South Dakota State: Selland averaged 19.2 points per game, 6.8 rebounds per game and 3.8 assists this season, earning her the 2021 Summit League Women’s Basketball Player of the Year award.

Hannah Sjerven, South Dakota: Sjerven ranks 17th in the NCAA in blocked shots and first in the league in rebounds per game. She was awarded the Defensive Player of the Year award for the second straight season.

RaVon Nero, Kansas City: Nero average 11.2 points per game this season and scored double digits in eight contests. She was named Sixth Woman of the Year.

Heaven Hamling, North Dakota State: Hamling averaged 13.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game this season. She was awarded the 2021 Summit League Newcomer of the Year award.

Tierney Coleman, Oral Roberts: Coleman received Freshman of the Year honors after averaging 12 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.