2021 Northeast Conference women's basketball tournament: Matchups, players to know & more

The 2021 Northeast Conference women’s basketball tournament will determine which team gets an automatic bid to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

The tournament is set to begin March 10 and run through March 14. Only four teams made the postseason this season as part of the conference’s coronavirus protocols.

Each game will be played at the campus site of the highest seed. There will be no spectators in the stands for the games.

Here is the Northeast Conference tournament schedule:

MARCH 10 – SEMIFINALS

(1) Mount St. Mary’s vs. (4) Fairleigh Dickinson

(2) Wagner vs. (3) Saint Francis-PA

MARCH 14 – CHAMPIONSHIP

TBD vs. TBD

5 PLAYERS TO KNOW

Kendall Bresee, Mount St. Mary’s: Bresee was named the Northeast Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year this season. She is averaging 14.5 points, 8.6 rebounds, 4 assists and 2.1 steals per game this season.

Michaela Harrison, Mount St. Mary’s: Harrison is also a reason why Mount St. Mary’s claimed the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament. She finished the regular season averaging 12.5 points per game.

Emilija Krista Grava, Wagner: Krista Grava finished third in scoring during the regular season with 15 points per game. The Latvia native was an all-conference First Team selection this year.

Madison Stanley, Fairleigh Dickinson: Stanley helped FDU get to the conference tournament. She averaged 13.6 points per game in the regular season.

Karson Swogger, Saint Francis: Swogger ended the regular season second in scoring and third in assists per game. She averaged 15.7 points and 4.3 assists this season.