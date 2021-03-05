Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

2021 Mountain West Conference women's basketball tournament: Matchups, players to know & more

New Mexico and UNLV are the top seeds in the tournament

By Ryan Gaydos
The 2021 Mountain West Conference women’s basketball tournament will determine which team gets an automatic bid to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

The conference tournament will begin March 7 and run through March 10. Ten of the conference’s 11 teams have made the tournament, which will be held at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

There will be no spectators for the tournament.

Here’s the Mountain West schedule.

**

MARCH 7 – FIRST ROUND

(8) San Diego State vs. (9) Air Force

(7) Wyoming vs. (10) Utah State

MARCH 8 – QUARTERFINALS

(1) New Mexico vs. TBD

(4) Fresno State vs. (5) Nevada

(2) UNLV vs. TBD

(3) Colorado State vs. (5) Boise State

MARCH 9 – SEMIFINALS

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

MARCH 10 – CHAMPIONSHIP

TBD vs. TBD

**

6 PLAYERS TO KNOW

LaTascya Duff, New Mexico: Duff averaged 14. 8 points per game this season. She was an All-Conference selection.

McKenna Hofschild, Colorado State: Hofschild has the Rams in a good position to win the tournament. She was an All-Conference selection as well.

Nia Johnson, UNLV: Johnson led the Rebels with 12.4 points per game this season. The Rebels are the No. 2 seed in the tournament

Da’Ja Hamilton, Nevada: Hamilton and the Wolfpack faceoff against Fresno State in the first round. Hamilton finished with 14.4 points per game this season.

Haley & Hanna Cavinder, Fresno State: Haley Cavinder came away with the conference Player of the Year award this season. She averaged a conference-leading 19.8 points per game. Hanna Cavinder averaged 17.5 points per game – second in the conference. The twins are tough opponents for any defense to face.

