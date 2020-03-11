2020 Western Athletic Conference women's basketball tournament: Matchups, players to know & more

The 2020 Western Athletic Conference women’s basketball tournament will determine which team gets an automatic bid to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

The tournament is set to begin March 11 and run through March 14, taking place at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.

Eight of the conference’s nine teams made the tournament.

Here is the schedule for the WAC tournament.

MARCH 11 – QUARTERFINALS

No. 1 UMKC vs. No. 8 Chicago State (3 p.m. ET)

No. 4 Rio Grande Valley vs. No. 5 New Mexico State (5:30 p.m. ET)

No. 2 Utah Valley vs. No. 7 Seattle (9 p.m. ET)

No. 3 Grand Canyon vs. No. 6 Cal State Bakersfield (11:30 p.m. ET)

MARCH 13 – SEMIFINALS

Quarterfinal winner vs. Quarterfinal winner (3 p.m. ET)

Quarterfinal winner vs. Quarterfinal winner (5:30 p.m. ET)

MARCH 14 – FINALS

Semifinal winner vs. Semifinal winner (5 p.m. ET)

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

5 PLAYERS TO KNOW

ERICKA MATTINGLY, UMKC: Ericka Mattingly had a great season for UMKC. She was named the WAC Player of the Year for the 2019-20 season and was named to the All-WAC First Team. She averaged 15.7 points and 5.1 rebounds per game.

JADA HOLLAND, GRAND CANYON: Jada Holland helped Grand Canyon to a third seed in the WAC tournament. She was averaging 11.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game.

JORDAN HOLLAND, UTAH VALLEY: Jordan Holland was among the All-Conference First Team selections. He averaged 12.7 points and 6.1 rebounds through the regular season.

GIA PACK, NEW MEXICO STATE: Gia Pack led New Mexico State to a WAC title last season. This year, Pack is averaging 18.4 points and 9.4 rebounds per game this season.

KAMIRA SANDERS, SEATTLE: Kamira Sanders had a terrific season for Seattle. Sanders is averaging 17.6 points and 5.3 rebounds per game heading into the WAC tournament.

2019 CHAMPION

New Mexico State defeated Rio Grande Valley in double overtime in 2019, 76-73. Gia Pack was named tournament MVP.