Western Athletic Conference women's basketball championship history

The Western Athletic Conference holds an annual women’s basketball tournament, with the winner getting an automatic bid to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

The WAC features nine teams: California Baptist, CSU Bakersfield, Chicago State, Grand Canyon, Kansas City, New Mexico State, Seattle, Rio Grande Valley and Utah Valley.

The women’s tournament begins March 11 and runs through March 14.

The tournaments began in 1991.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COLLEGE BASKETBALL COVERAGE

Read below for a list of past champions.

2019: NEW MEXICO STATE

New Mexico State defeated Rio Grande Valley in double overtime in 2019, 76-73. Gia Pack was named tournament MVP.

2018: SEATTLE

In 2018, Seattle defeated CSU Bakersfield 57-54. Kamira Sanders was named tournament MVP.

2017: NEW MEXICO STATE

New Mexico State defeated Seattle, 63-48, in 2017. Moriah Mack was named MVP.

2016: NEW MEXICO STATE

New Mexico State defeated Rio Grande Valley, 80-53, in 2016. Sasha Weber was named tournament MVP.

2015: NEW MEXICO STATE

New Mexico State defeated Texas-Pan American, 70-52, in 2015. Brianna Freeman was named MVP.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

2014: IDAHO

In 2014, Idaho defeated Seattle for a second straight year. They won 75-67. Stacey Barr won a second tournament MVP.

2013: IDAHO

Idaho won its first WAC title in 2013. The Vandals defeated Seattle, 67-64. Stacey Barr was named tournament MVP.

2012: FRESNO STATE

Fresno State defeated Louisiana Tech, 89-61, in 2012. Ki-Ki Moore was named tournament MVP.

2011: FRESNO STATE

In 2011, Fresno State won another WAC title. The Bulldogs defeated Louisiana Tech, 78-76. Jaleesa Ross won a second tournament MVP award.

2010: LOUISIANA TECH

In 2010, Louisiana Tech defeated Fresno State 68-66. Shanavia Dowdell was named tournament MVP.

2009: FRESNO STATE

Fresno State defeated Nevada, 56-49, in 2009. Jaleesa Ross was named tournament MVP.

2008: TITLE VACATED

Fresno State won the title in 2008. But it was later vacated due to NCAA violations.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

2007: BOISE STATE

Boise State edged New Mexico State, 49-46, in 2007. Jessica Thompson was named tournament MVP.

2006: LOUISIANA TECH

Louisiana Tech won its third title in four years, beating New Mexico State 63-39 in 2006. Tasha Williams was named tournament MVP.

2005: RICE

In 2005, Rice defeated Louisiana Tech 86-66. Lauren Neaves was named tournament MVP.

2004: LOUISIANA TECH

Louisiana Tech won a second WAC title in 2004. They defeated Rice, 76-52. Amisha Carter was named MVP.

2003: LOUISIANA TECH

Louisiana Tech defeated Fresno State, 89-57, in 2003. Cheryl Ford was named tournament MVP.

2002: LOUISIANA TECH

In 2002, Louisiana Tech won its first WAC title. They defeated Hawaii, 53-50. Ayana Walker was named tournament MVP.

2001: TCU

TCU defeated Hawaii, 66-58, in 2001. Tricia Payne was named tournament MVP.

2000: RICE

Rice won its first WAC title in 2000. The Owls defeated SMU, 71-67. Marla Brumfield was named MVP.

1999: SMU

SMU defeated Colorado State, 65-49, in 1999. Karlin Kennedy was named MVP.

CAA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

1998: NEW MEXICO

In 1998, New Mexico defeated Rice 69-48. Abby Garchek was named tournament MVP.

1997: SAN DIEGO STATE

San Diego State defeated Utah, 56-50, in 1997. Jodi Nowlin-Tres was named MVP.

1996: COLORADO STATE

Colorado State defeated New Mexico, 72-65, in 1996. Future WNBA star Becky Hammon was named tournament MVP.

1995: UTAH

Utah won a second WAC title in 1995. They defeated San Diego State, 64-57. Julie Krommenhoek was named tournament MVP.

1994: SAN DIEGO STATE

In 1994, San Diego State defeated Colorado State 51-47. Christina Murguia was named MVP.

1993: BYU

BYU defeated Utah, 53-50, in 1993. Mikkie Kane-Barton, of Utah, won a second tournament MVP.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

1992: CREIGHTON

Creighton defeated Utah, 74-63, in 1992. Becky Stratham was named tournament MVP.

1991: UTAH

Utah won the first-ever Western Athletic Conference title in 1991. The Utes defeated Creighton, 86-69. Mikkie Kane was named tournament MVP.