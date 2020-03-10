2020 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference men's basketball tournament: Matchups, players to know & more

The 2020 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference men’s basketball tournament will determine which team gets an automatic bid to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The tournament is set to begin March 10 and runs through March 14, taking place at the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Va.

Ten of the conference’s 11 teams make the tournament.

Here is the schedule for the MEAC tournament.

MARCH 10 – FIRST ROUND

No. 8 Delaware State vs. No. 9 Maryland Eastern Shore (7 p.m. ET)

No. 7 South Carolina vs. No. 10 Howard (9 p.m. ET)

MARCH 11 – SECOND ROUND

No. 1 North Carolina Central vs. First Round Winner (7 p.m. ET)

No. 2 North Carolina A&T vs. First Round Winner (9 p.m. ET)

MARCH 12 – SECOND ROUND

No. 4 Bethune-Cookman vs. No. 5 Morgan State (7 p.m. ET)

No. 3 Norfolk State vs. No. 6 Coppin State (9 p.m. ET)

MARCH 13 – SEMIFINALS

Second Round Winner vs. Second Round Winner (7 p.m. ET)

Second Round Winner vs. Second Round Winner (9 p.m. ET)

MARCH 14 – CHAMPIONSHIP

Semifinal Winner vs. Semifinal Winner (2 p.m. ET)

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE MEN'S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

5 PLAYERS TO KNOW

JIBRI BLOUNT, NC CENTRAL: Jibri Blount was named the MEAC Player of the Year for the 2019-20 regular season. He is averaging 19.2 points and 9.2 rebounds heading into the conference tournament.

RONALD JACKSON, NORTH CAROLINA A&T: Ronald Jackson finished the regular season averaging 14.7 points and 10.3 rebounds during the regular season. He was an All-MEAC first team.

CLETRELL POPE, BETHUNE-COOKMAN: Cletrell Pope was among the top players in the MEAC during the 2019-20 season. Pope finished the regular season averaging 14.2 points and 11.9 rebounds per game.

JERMAINE BISHOP, NORFOLK STATE: Jermaine Bishop helped Norfolk State to the conference tournament this season. He is averaging 15.6 points and 3.5 rebounds per game.

CHARLES WILLIAMS, HOWARD: Charles Williams was by far the best player on Howard during the regular season. He is heading to the conference tournament with 18.3 points and 4.4 rebounds per game averages.

2019 CHAMPION

North Carolina Central won a third straight MEAC title in 2019. They defeated Norfolk State, 50-47. Raasean Davis was named tournament MVP.