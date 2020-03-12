2020 Big West Conference men's basketball tournament: Matchups, players to know & more

The 2020 Big West Conference men’s basketball tournament will determine which team gets an automatic bid to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The tournament begins March 12 and runs through March 14 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

Eight of the conference’s nine teams made the tournament.

Here is the schedule for the Big West tournament

MARCH 12 – QUARTERFINALS

No. 2 Cal State Northridge vs. No. 7 Cal State Fullerton (3 p.m. ET)

No. 3 UC Santa Barbara vs. No. 6 UC Riverside (5:30 p.m. ET)

No. 1 UC Irvine vs. No. 8 Long Beach State (9 p.m. ET)

No. 4 Hawaii vs. No. 5 UC Davis (11:30 p.m. ET)

MARCH 13 – SEMIFINALS

Quarterfinal winner vs. Quarterfinal winner (9:30 p.m. ET)

Quarterfinal winner vs. Quarterfinal winner (11:30 p.m. ET)

MARCH 14 – FINAL

Semifinal winner vs. Semifinal winner (11:30 p.m. ET)

BIG WEST CONFERENCE MEN'S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

5 PLAYERS TO KNOW

LAMINE DIANE, CAL STATE NORTHRIDGE: Lamine Diane was named the Big West Conference Player of the Year for the 2019-20 season. Diane is averaging 25.6 points and 10.2 rebounds per game.

TERRELL GOMEZ, CAL STATE NORTHRIDGE: Terrell Gomez joined Diane on the All-Big West First Team. Gomez is averaging 19.8 points and 2.5 rebounds per game for Cal State North Ridge.

MAX HEIDEGGER, UC SANTA BARBARA: Max Heidegger is one of the top players for UC Santa Barbara. He finished the regular season averaging 16 points and 3.2 assists per game for the Gauchos.

EVAN LEONARD, UC IRVINE: Evan Leonard is averaging 12.4 points and 3.4 rebounds per game this season. He was named to the All-Big West First Team.

EDDIE STANSBERRY, HAWAII: Eddie Stansberry was among the top players in the conference. The Hawaii senior is averaging 15.9 points and 3.2 rebounds per game.

2019 CHAMPION

UC Irvine won a second conference title in 2019. The Anteaters defeated Cal State Fullerton, 92-64. Max Hazzard was named tournament MVP.