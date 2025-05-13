2-time MVP Bryce Harper turns back the clock with major change amid slump

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

One of the premier looks of Major League Baseball is no more.

Bryce Harper's hair has matched up with his baseball resume – the two-time MVP had grown his hair out for quite some time, and it became one of the best hairdos in the game.

But on Tuesday night, he stunned the baseball world when he went with a similar haircut to his rookie season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Harper was rocking a short top and a high skin fade on the sides and a faux-hawk type in the back.

Perhaps Harper felt a change was necessary, as he had been hitting .212 in his last 22 games. But the magic of the haircut didn't help much, as he went 0-for-3 in a 3-2 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals.

LIVVY DUNNE CHEERS ON FELLOW SPORTS ILLUSTRATED MODELS' FIRST PITCH BEFORE BOYFRIEND PAUL SKENES PITCHES

The outfielder-turned-first baseman is now hitting just .232 on the season, and .205 since April 17.

Harper came up in 2012 sporting short hair that he progressively grew – and it became noticeably longer in 2015, the first year he won an MVP. Shortly after winning his second one in 2021, he got a haircut, but he grew it back out again over the last couple of years.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Harper's Philadelphia Phillies won the National League East by six games last year with a 95-67 record, but they are currently behind the New York Mets, who defeated them in the National League Division Series last year, by 2.5 games.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.