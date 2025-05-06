Expand / Collapse search
2 California high schools set to leave Nevada athletics org over trans athlete rules

Nevada adopted new gender-eligibility policies in April

Ryan Gaydos
Published
close
Former athlete allegedly injured by transgender competitor pushes back on comments from Minnesota AG Video

Former athlete allegedly injured by transgender competitor pushes back on comments from Minnesota AG

Panelists Payton McNabb and Paula Scanlan discuss the political debate around transgender athletes in women’s sports on ‘The Ingraham Angle.’

Two California high schools will leave the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association (NIAA) over the state’s decision to prohibit transgender athletes from competing in girls' sports.

Truckee and North Tahoe High Schools were the two schools set to leave the athletics association, the Reno Gazette Journal reported Friday. Both schools sit near the California-Nevada border.

Truckee High School football

Truckee player Justin Carter, #34, and Zak Pettit, #20, tackle Moapa Valley quarterback Josh Repp, #12, in the first quarter during the division IA championship game at Bishop Gorman High in Las Vegas on Nov. 17, 2012. (Josh Holmberg-Imagn Images)

Truckee Schools spokesperson Amber Burke told the newspaper that the move was made because the high schools need to follow California laws regarding sex discrimination.

"We are a California school district, and so we must adhere to California state law," Burke said. "It is related to the recent NIAA policy changes regarding student-athlete eligibility based on biological sex. That conflicts with California laws."

The Truckee Tahoe United School District sent a letter to parents, saying the Nevada rules "directly conflict with California laws protecting gender identity and expression, including AB 1955, which guarantees students’ rights to privacy and protects them from discrimination," according to the Reno Gazette Journal.

The NIAA voted in April to adopt a new gender eligibility policy that bans trans athletes from girls’ sports. Only biological females can compete against girls in the state.

The change marked a reversal from the state's previous policy that enabled trans athletes to compete in girls' and women's sports, which has resulted in multiple controversial incidents of it happening in recent years.

Vegas sports

Nevada changed its trans-athlete policies in April.

The two schools will move to the California Interscholastic Federation. The state planned to keep its gender-eligibility policy to allow biological males to compete against females in sports, thumbing its nose at President Donald Trump's executive order.

A bipartisan survey by the Public Policy Institute of California released in April found the majority of California residents oppose biological male trans athletes competing in women's sports. 

California Gov. Gavin Newsom admitted trans athletes competing in girls' sports is "deeply unfair" during an episode of his podcast last month but defended allowing it out of empathy for the transgender population. 

"The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association has been notified that Tahoe-Truckee Unified School District is seeking to withdraw from the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association," NIAA Executive Director Tim Jackson said Monday, via the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "We are working with the district to guide them through the withdrawal process, ensuring a smooth and collaborative transition. Throughout this process, the NIAA remains committed to supporting all member schools and student-athletes."

California Gov. Gavin Newsom

California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks onstage during the Vogue World: Hollywood Press Announcement at Chateau Marmont on March 26, 2025 in Los Angeles. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

"As we move forward, we will prioritize solidifying athletic schedules for the upcoming fall season and maintain clear, ongoing communication with all stakeholders to minimize disruptions and ensure clarity for all involved. We appreciate the longstanding partnership with Tahoe-Truckee Unified School District and are dedicated to supporting their transition while upholding the best interests of all our member schools."

