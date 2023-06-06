10 fastest Belmont times in history

The Belmont Stakes has been the final test for the 13 thoroughbreds who have won the Triple Crown. To win the Triple Crown, a horse must win the Kentucky Derby, the Preakness Stakes and finally, the Belmont Stakes.

The final leg of the Triple Crown is the toughest of them all, with the long racetrack of 1 ½ miles. They don't call it the "test of a champion" for nothing.

The Belmont Stakes has a long history as the oldest of the Triple Crown races. The first Belmont Stakes took place in 1867 at Jerome Park in New York. Since then, the race has moved locations until it finally ended up at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, where it remains today.

Thousands gather in their finest spring attire and magnificent hats to watch the Belmont Stakes live and in person. Even more watch at home to see which horse will be the first to cross the finish line.

Betting is a huge component of horse races, and the Belmont is no different. Viewers of the race may not be watching just for pure enjoyment, there could also be lots of money on the line.

Some of the biggest names in horse racing have run the Belmont Stakes track, including the legendary Secretariat, who still holds the record for the fastest times in all three Triple Crown races.

Below is a list of the top 10 Belmont Stakes finishers and their times, according to the Kentucky Derby website.

Secretariat, 2:24 in 1973 Easy Goer, 2:26 in 1989 A.P. Indy, 2:26.13 in 1992 Risen Star, 2:26.50 in 1988 Point Given, 2:26.56 in 2001 Gallant Man, 2:26.60 in 1957 American Pharoah, 2:26.65 in 2015 Affirmed, 2:26.80 1978 Tabasco Cat, 2:26.83 in 1994 Creme Fraiche, 2:27 in 1985.

Since 1978, no other horse has been able to beat the extremely fast record set by Secretariat, although others have come close.

Out of those Belmont Stakes top ten fastest finishers, three are Triple Crown winners. Secretariat, American Pharoah and Affirmed won the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes and the Belmont Stakes.