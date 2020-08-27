Texas cabbie accused in 'honor killing' of teenage daughters didn't want to raise 'whores,' wife recalled

The Texas cab driver accused of murdering his two teenage daughters more than a decade ago was reportedly unhappy that they were dating non-Muslims and was unwilling to raise "whores as daughters," according to his family.

Yaser Abdel Said, 63, of Lewisville, was apprehended Wednesday after more than 12 years on the FBI’s “Top Ten” list of most-wanted fugitives.

His wife, Patricia "Tissie" Owens, told Fox News that her husband became upset after learning that his daughters Amina and Sarah, ages 18 and 17 respectively, had started dating non-Muslims, and shared rare details about their death and Said's disappearance in the Fox Nation special "A Question of Honor."

FBI TOP 10 FUGITIVE NABBED AFTER 'HONOR KILLINGS' OF DAUGHTERS

Owens said the family was celebrating New Year’s Day 2008, when Said invited Amina and Sarah out to eat.

"I told him I wanted to go with him," she said. "He said 'No, I just want to talk to the girls and we’ll be back in a little bit.' I didn’t think anything of it," an emotional Owens recalled to Gregg Jarrett.

Said told Owens that he would be taking their daughters to a local Denny's, but instead drove them to Irving, where he allegedly shot them inside his vehicle in what were described as “honor killings."

"They got a 911 tip of a female saying she had been shot ... and I told them my daughters are with their dad." — Tissie Owens, Fox News

Owens sat at home waiting for the return of her family when the police knocked on her door, she recalled.

"They said they got a 911 tip of a female saying she had been shot and the phone is registered to this address, and I told them that my daughters were with their dad and they were going to a Denny's."

Unable to reach Said, Owens called his brother pleading for information about the whereabouts of her husband and children.

"He said he didn’t know," she recollected, "but he said Yaser didn’t want to raise whores as daughters."

While Said remained on the run, Owens and her oldest son Islam moved in with his family. It became clear during those two months that some of Said's siblings not only believed he killed his daughters, but defended his alleged motives for doing so.

"Just hearing them talk and being around them the months that I was, I picked up on things," she said. " One of his brothers told me that I was really lucky that he [Said] left their bodies for me to find, for me to put my girls to rest. If it was him nobody would find his girls."

An FBI SWAT team tracked down Said on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, about 22 miles west of Lewisville, where they arrested him without incident.

His brother and a nephew were also arrested on federal charges of harboring a fugitive, FOX 4 reported. The FBI believes others who know Said helped him elude capture, the report said.

Islam moved to Egypt, Said's birthplace, after the murder of his sisters and maintains his father's innocence, Owens told Jarrett.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“He did tell me that they did not deserve to have their headstones because they were dating Mexicans and anybody that dates out of their culture, they don’t deserve to have anything."

Now that Said is behind bars on charges of capital murder, Owens is ready to finally get "justice" for her two daughters.

“All I can say is, there’s going to be justice,” she told the Dallas Morning News. “My daughters were loving, caring, smart, loved everybody, would help anybody,” she said. “They were two of the most awesome kids in the world, and they did not deserve what happened to them.”

To see the full special, join Fox Nation and watch "A Question of Honor" today.

CLICK HERE TO ACCESS EXCLUSIVE CONTENT ON FOX NATION

Fox Nation programs are viewable on-demand and from your mobile device app, but only for Fox Nation subscribers. Go to Fox Nation to start a free trial and watch the extensive library from Tomi Lahren, Pete Hegseth, Abby Hornacek, Laura Ingraham, Ainsley Earhardt, Greg Gutfeld, Judge Andrew Napolitano and many more of your favorite Fox News personalities.

Fox News' Dom Calicchio contributed to this report.