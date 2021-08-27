Nancy Grace investigates Casey Anthony as Caylee's 16th birthday looms

More than 13 years ago, the world was captivated by 22-year-old Casey Anthony and the disappearance of her daughter, Caylee—and the single mom’s strange behavior surrounding the case.

In honor of what would have been Caylee Anthony’s 16th birthday, a new Fox Nation special looks at how the family tragedy unfolded in "A Casey Anthony Investigation with Nancy Grace."

Nancy Grace sits down with people close to the case, including some who saw Casey scream and curse at everyone around her.

After Caylee’s grandmother reported the 2-year-old missing, Casey spun a web of lies that included a nanny named "Zanny," incriminating Facebook photos, and a fake tour of her workplace given to officers

Police saw right through the "Tot Mom."

Following her arrest for lying to investigators about the whereabouts of her daughter, and then posting her bond, witnesses say Casey was concerned about what would be her first meal outside the jail cell.

"She's acting normal. She ain't seen her daughter physically for all this time that she was in custody," bounty hunter Rob Dick recalled. "And like I say, Casey’s attitude was just, jail sucks; what's for dinner; I need a shower."

Dick said Casey never showed signs of grief or sadness in the days following her original release from jail, and didn’t persuade investigators to believe she was a worried mom.

"Just like a party. I mean, she was excited at the news," Dick remembered. "She wasn't a very good actor."

Four months after Caylee’s disappearance, her remains were found in a wooded area near the Anthonys’ home.

Casey still showed little to no remorse in court, even after being officially acquitted from all charges in 2011.

"In [Casey's mom's] words, it was, 'We can't force questions down her throat. She'll tell us when it's right.'" Dick said. "You know, that kind of thought, it was just sickening."

With no official cause of death or perpetrator determined, questions about who killed Caylee and why are left unanswered.

