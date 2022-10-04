Expand / Collapse search
©2022 FOX News Network, LLC.

Fox Nation explores America's evolving drug crisis as fentanyl finds a new 'street-corner' on social media

'The Doping of America with Geraldo' is streaming now on Fox Nation

Madeline Coggins
By Madeline Coggins | Fox News
The war on drugs is a battle that spans decades. Substances change and dealers take advantage of every new street corner. Geraldo Rivera takes a closer look at drug use in this new Fox Nation special. Is this the war we will never win?

America's drug crisis is not new. Officials have worked for decades to win the war on drugs, from the cocaine surge in the 1980s to current society's struggle with synthetics like fentanyl. 

In a new series now streaming on Fox Nation, "The Doping of America with Geraldo," Geraldo Rivera explores the fight against some of the most infamous substances like heroin, cocaine and fentanyl. 

The three-episode series unpacks how the drug market has shifted from back alleys to social media apps like Snapchat. 

"It just-- it's diabolically ingenious. The new street corner is the social media app," investigative journalist Sam Quinones said.

WHAT TO WATCH ON FOX NATION THIS OCTOBER

Episode 1 unpacks America's re-emerging heroin problem as many cities see streets lined with needles and an epidemic plaguing residents. 

FILE - People sleep near discarded clothing and used needles on a street in the Tenderloin neighborhood in San Francisco, on July 25, 2019. Advocates for homeless people sued the city of San Francisco, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, demanding that it stop harassing and destroying belongings of people living on the streets and commit to spending $4 billion for affordable housing. (AP Photo/Janie Har, File)

FILE - People sleep near discarded clothing and used needles on a street in the Tenderloin neighborhood in San Francisco, on July 25, 2019. Advocates for homeless people sued the city of San Francisco, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, demanding that it stop harassing and destroying belongings of people living on the streets and commit to spending $4 billion for affordable housing. (AP Photo/Janie Har, File) (AP Photo/Janie Har)

The second episode in the series looks at the growing popularity of cocaine in the 1980s and the crime and cartel growth that followed. 

"According to the DEA, cartel leaders like El Chapo flooded US markets with highly addictive fentanyl, creating an unprecedented demand," Rivera said in the Fox Nation special. 

The final episode dissects the fentanyl crisis and the new "street corner" of social media, launching a new front in the war on drugs. 

"Social media has really transformed drug trafficking, and cryptocurrency included. And what does that mean? That means that we see a lot more drug traffickers now going to the dark web," DEA NY Special Agent in Charge Raymond Donovan said.

Some of the 15,000 fentanyl pills seized by law enforcement

Some of the 15,000 fentanyl pills seized by law enforcement (Connecticut's U.S. Attorney's Office)

As drug smugglers find new methods of selling their products, a new sense of urgency is shared among parents and politicians as they call for a crackdown on substances like fentanyl putting American lives at risk. 

Stream "The Doping of America with Geraldo" on Fox Nation to dive deeper into this crisis facing Americans. 

Madeline Coggins is a Digital Production Assistant on the Fox News flash team with Fox News Digital.