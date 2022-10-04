Fox Nation explores America's evolving drug crisis as fentanyl finds a new 'street-corner' on social media

America's drug crisis is not new. Officials have worked for decades to win the war on drugs, from the cocaine surge in the 1980s to current society's struggle with synthetics like fentanyl.

In a new series now streaming on Fox Nation, "The Doping of America with Geraldo," Geraldo Rivera explores the fight against some of the most infamous substances like heroin, cocaine and fentanyl.

The three-episode series unpacks how the drug market has shifted from back alleys to social media apps like Snapchat.

"It just-- it's diabolically ingenious. The new street corner is the social media app," investigative journalist Sam Quinones said.

WHAT TO WATCH ON FOX NATION THIS OCTOBER

Episode 1 unpacks America's re-emerging heroin problem as many cities see streets lined with needles and an epidemic plaguing residents.

The second episode in the series looks at the growing popularity of cocaine in the 1980s and the crime and cartel growth that followed.

"According to the DEA, cartel leaders like El Chapo flooded US markets with highly addictive fentanyl, creating an unprecedented demand," Rivera said in the Fox Nation special.

The final episode dissects the fentanyl crisis and the new "street corner" of social media, launching a new front in the war on drugs.

"Social media has really transformed drug trafficking, and cryptocurrency included. And what does that mean? That means that we see a lot more drug traffickers now going to the dark web," DEA NY Special Agent in Charge Raymond Donovan said.

As drug smugglers find new methods of selling their products, a new sense of urgency is shared among parents and politicians as they call for a crackdown on substances like fentanyl putting American lives at risk.

Stream "The Doping of America with Geraldo" on Fox Nation to dive deeper into this crisis facing Americans.