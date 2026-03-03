DHS defends ad blitz amid Senate scrutiny, says campaign drove 2.2M self-deportations and saved taxpayers $39B

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: Department of Homeland Security (DHS) deputy assistant secretary Lauren Bis told Fox News Digital that DHS’s international ad campaign prompted more than 2.2 million illegal immigrants to self-deport and saved taxpayers more than $39 billion, pushing back on Democratic lawmakers who criticized the roughly $200 million initiative during a heated Senate hearing on Tuesday.

During a hearing Tuesday, Sens. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Peter Welch, D-Vt., along with Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., quizzed DHS Secretary Kristi Noem about the lucrative contract for an ad campaign she was featured in, which was awarded to a company where the husband of her former spokesperson, Tricia McLaughlin, works.

However, Bis said the campaign, filmed in October at Mount Rushmore, was well worth the cost and resulted in millions of self-deportations and billions of taxpayer dollars saved.

"Sanctuary politicians are attacking this ad campaign because it has been successful in CLOSING our borders and getting more than 2.2 million illegal aliens to LEAVE the U.S.," Bis said. "The DHS domestic and international ad campaign was the most successful ad campaign in U.S. history. The results speak for themselves: 2.2 million illegal aliens self-deported, and we now have the most secure border in American history."

Bis added that on average, an arrest and removal by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) costs U.S. taxpayers $18,000.

"Even with the costs of advertising and [U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP)] $2,600 exit bonus, self-deportations are 70% cheaper than a forced ICE removal," she said. "This ad campaign saved the U.S. taxpayers over $39 billion."

DHS clarified that not all self-deportees took the exit bonus when they fled the country.

At the start of 2023, the net cost the U.S. incurred from illegal immigration was at least $150.7 billion, according to research from the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR).

Illegal immigration costs each American taxpayer $1,156 per year, with each illegal immigrant costing the U.S. government $8,776 annually, according to FAIR.

The organization found illegal immigrants paid just under $32 billion in taxes, but the negative economic impact of illegal immigration totaled $182 billion — showing they only cover about one-sixth of the costs they create.

Research showed the negative economic impact of illegal immigration jumped $35 billion within five years, rising from roughly $116 billion in 2017.

Welch also questioned Noem during the hearing about accusations the ad contracts were awarded under a declared border "emergency," allowing DHS to bypass normal competitive bidding rules.

Noem told the Senate she was not involved with the contracting process, but her understanding is that there were "many" companies that competed for the job.

"I don't believe it was [a no-bid contract]," Noem said. "I believe other companies competed for this, because there [were] two different vendors that were chosen."

Welch fired back, alleging DHS awarded $143 million to Safe America Media, which was incorporated seven days before receiving the contract.

Safe America Media then subcontracted to McLaughlin's husband's firm, the Strategy Group, according to Welch.

"Are you talking about the subcontractor on that contract," Noem asked Welch. "Senator, I wasn't a part of this decision. We followed the same processes that have been our policies and how these are conducted appropriately."

McLaughlin left DHS last month, following reports of the connection to her husband's company.

Noem's advisor, Corey Lewandowski, also allegedly worked with the Strategy Group, according to a report from ProPublica.

However, it is unclear if Lewandowski received any money from the deal with Safe America or the Strategy Group. Noem pledged to look into the matter.