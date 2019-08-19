Steve Doocy's steaks and fully loaded cheesy fries on the grill

Serves 6

STEAK INGREDIENTS:

1 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1/2 cup balsamic vinegar

1/2 cup dry red wine

2 medium shallots, sliced thin

1 large garlic clove, sliced thin

3 to 4 tablespoons fresh rosemary, stripped from stem and chopped

Six 8-ounce filet mignon steaks, 1 1/2 inch thick

salt and freshly ground black pepper

balsamic glaze, store-bought, for serving (optional)

Let’s start by making the marinade, which was inspired by the incredible steaks we had at the legendary Palm Restaurant in Washington, DC—where we got engaged at table 52. In a medium-sized bowl, place the olive oil, vinegar, red wine, shallots, garlic and rosemary and blend until nice and smooth. Reserve ¼ cup of the marinade in a small bowl, cover with plastic wrap and put in the fridge. Then pour the rest into a zip-top bag, add the steaks and seal. Give the bag a good shake and refrigerate for at least 4 to 6 hours, squishing the bag around once or twice during that time. Half an hour before it’ll be time to eat, let’s get the grill cranked up to high heat. Remove the steaks from the bag and discard the bag and that marinade. Salt and pepper the steaks to your liking. Grill over direct heat, with the lid closed. Flip at least once, brushing on some of the marinade you reserved earlier in the refrigerator, onto the tops of the steaks. Use a thermometer to get your temperature perfect. USDA recommends steaks be cooked to at least 145 degrees and rested for 3 minutes before serving. You can serve with an optional squirt of balsamic glaze, lightly zig-zagged on top of steak.

CHEESY FRIES INGREDIENTS:

6 pieces of bacon, chopped into 3/4-inch pieces

4 scallions, separate into white parts and green parts, sliced into 1/4-inch rings

2 pounds french fries (we use crinkle cut)

salt and pepper to taste

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

cooking oil spray

1 1/2 cup Cheddar cheese

grated jalapeño slices for serving (optional)

ketchup for serving (optional)

ranch dressing, for serving (optional)

Set cast-iron skillet on grill grates and pre-heat the grill to medium-high heat, for about 10 minutes. When hot, add bacon, stirring occasionally, and once it’s golden, add the white parts of scallions, sauté until brown. With a slotted spoon or spatula, take the bacon/onions from the heat and cover with foil, leave the bacon fat in the pan. Add the fries, and shake on salt, pepper and garlic powder. Mix with oil, until all the fries coated. Close the lid, grill for 10 minutes, flip them. Grill another 10 to 15 minutes until heated through and turning crispy. Flip one last time and grill a bit more until done, if needed. Lower the temperature on the grill, sprinkle on the cheese, give that a mixing, then add the cooked bacon and onions. Close the lid, to melt for about another 5 minutes. Time to eat, put the fries in a large bowl, then toss on the green parts of the scallions and serve it up with a spatula, because the pan is very hot. Optional toppings and sides; jalapeño slices, ketchup or ranch dressing.