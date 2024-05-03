Recipes for your Kentucky Derby party

The Original Oaks Lily

Makes: 1 cocktail

1 ounce vodka

1 ounce lemonade

3 ounces cranberry juice

Splash of triple sec

Squeeze of 1 lime wedge

3 blackberries, for garnish

Combine the vodka, lemonade, cranberry juice, triple sec, and a squeeze of lime in a rocks glass filled with crushed ice. Stir the mixture, garnish with the blackberries, and serve.

Note: This drink debuted at the 132nd Oaks Day in 2006 and was created by Tim Laird for Churchill Downs as the first signature drink of this prestigious race, run on the Friday before Derby Day. This drink now rivals the Mint Julep. The color of the drink emulates the Stargazer Lily, which is the flower in the prized blanket awarded to the winning horse of the Oaks Race known as the "Lilies for the Fillies."

Reprinted with permission from That’s Entertaining! with Tim Laird, America’s CEO - Chief Entertaining Officer, Butler Books, 2010.

Blazing Saddle Bloody Mary

Makes: 1 cocktail

In a tall glass with ice, add:

1½ ounces vodka

4 ounces Zing Zang Blazing Bloody Mary Mix

Garnish with a Bourbon Maple-Glazed Bacon spear.

Bourbon Maple-Glazed Bacon

Makes: 10 servings

½ cup maple syrup

2 tablespoons bourbon

1 pound thick-cut bacon

Preheat the oven to 400°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set it aside.

Combine the syrup and bourbon in a small bowl. Place the bacon on the prepared baking sheet and bake for 10 minutes. Remove the baking sheet from the oven and brush the bacon generously with the syrup mixture. Return the baking sheet to the oven for 5 minutes, or until the bacon is browned and cooked to the desired doneness.

Transfer the bacon to paper towels to drain. Serve immediately.

Bacon and Pecan Pimento Cheese

Makes: 3 cups

12 ounces grated sharp yellow cheddar (3 cups)

12 ounces grated extra sharp white cheddar (3 cups)

1 cup mayonnaise, such as Duke’s

1 (4-ounce) jar diced pimentos, drained

¼ cup toasted pecan pieces

½ cup cooked and diced bacon (about 8 strips)

½ tablespoon Dijon mustard

Pinch cayenne pepper

Pinch celery seed

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

In a large bowl, combine the yellow cheddar, white cheddar, mayonnaise, pimentos, pecans, bacon, mustard, cayenne pepper, and celery seed. For a smoother mixture, use a stand mixer with a paddle attachment and beat on medium speed for 2 to 3 minutes. When the mixture is completely combined, taste and add salt and pepper as needed. Transfer to an airtight container and store in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.

Note: To toast pecans at home, preheat the oven to 325°F. Place the pecans on a baking sheet and bake for 5 to 7 minutes, until the nuts begin to brown and become fragrant.

Reprinted with permission from The Bourbon Country Cookbook by David Danielson and Tim Laird, Agate Surrey, 2018.