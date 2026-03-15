WNBA star Angel Reese calls out fake quote on social media: 'Rent must be due'

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Chicago Sky star Angel Reese called out a fake quote that was posted on social media and attributed to her on Saturday.

The post on X attributed a quote to Reese that talked about how much money she earns in a week compared to those who earn in seven days. It appeared to be a slight toward Reese’s intelligence.

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"Here we go again. Rent must be due," she wrote in response.

Reese is set to enter the WNBA for her third season, though it’s unclear when the year will tip off as the players union and the league have yet to come to a deal on a new collective bargaining agreement.

For now, Reese is competing with Team USA as they compete in FIBA Women’s World Cup qualifying games. The Americans defeated Italy, 93-59, on Saturday. Reese had five points and seven rebounds in the victory.

She’s averaging 7 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1 steal per game over the course of three qualifying games. She had six points against Senegal and 10 points against Puerto Rico.

CAITLIN CLARK REJECTS ANGEL REESE HIGH-FIVE AT FIBA WORLD CUP QUALIFIERS

Reese entered the WNBA in 2024 as the Sky selected her with the No. 7 overall pick of the draft. She’s been an All-Star in each of her first two seasons. She’s averaging 14.1 points and 12.9 rebounds in 64 career games.

The clock is ticking on a new CBA deal to get done or the start of the 2026 season could be postponed.

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said that progress in negotiations and a deal is needed by Monday to avoid any possible disruptions.

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"I’ve never been a betting woman in my life and I’m not going to start now. But we have to get a deal done by Monday," Engelbert said Friday. "We have to get it done without disrupting some part of the fact that we’ve got to run this two team expansion (draft). We have to get expansion going. We got to get free agency going. We gotta get the college draft."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.