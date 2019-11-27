John McLemore's smoked turkey and bone-in prime rib

Smoked Whole Turkey

Ingredients

1 whole turkey (about 19 pounds), thawed if frozen

Your favorite injectable marinade or chicken broth

Your favorite Cajun seasoning

Instructions

1. Remove slides from Gravity Series grill. Grates should be SMOKE side up. Open charcoal hopper doors. Pour in charcoal if needed and fill hopper. Light. Turn on and set temperature to 275F.

2. Rinse and dry the thawed turkey. Using a marinade injection syringe, inject turkey with your favorite injectable marinade. Season outside and inside of turkey with your favorite Cajun seasoning, rubbing it into the skin.

3. Place turkey on grates and close lid. Smoke for 5½ hours or until internal temperature in breast reaches 165F.

a. (This total cooking time is for a 19-pound whole turkey. Based on the weight of your turkey, you will need to adjust the total cooking time. Estimated time at 275F is about 18 minutes per pound. Make sure your internal temperature in the breast reaches 165F.)

4. Smoking Tip: Add wood chunk(s) to the Gravity Series Ash Bucket for additional smoke flavor.

5. Once turkey is completely done on the grill, remove it, carve it and eat!

Smoked Whole Long Bone In Prime Rib

Steak Ingredients

1 (18-20 lb) whole long bone-in prime rib

Favorite sweet BBQ rub

Kosher salt to taste

Black pepper to taste

Come Back Sauce Ingredients

2 cups Dukes Mayo

2 tbsp red wine vinegar

2 tsp fresh minced garlic

Kosher salt to taste

Fresh black pepper to taste

Instructions

1. Season prime rib with kosher salt, black pepper and sweet BBQ rub.

2. Remove slides from Gravity Series grill. Grates should be SMOKE side up. Open charcoal hopper doors. Pour in charcoal if needed and fill hopper. Light. Turn on and set temperature to 225F. Recommended wood flavors: hickory, apple, or pecan.

3. Smoke prime rib at 225F for 4 hours or until internal temp is 120-125F.

4. Once internal reaches 120-125F, pull the prime rib off the grill and allow to rest for 30 minutes (unwrapped).

5. Mix together ingredients for Come Back Sauce. Place sauce in the refrigerator to chill.

6. Slice prime rib in between each bone into 7 Tomahawk steaks. Generously season both sides of each steak.

7. Set grill temperature to 500-600F and place each steak directly on the grill for 2-3 minutes per side or until desired internal temp is reached.

8. Remove each steak from the grill and serve with chilled Come Back Sauce.