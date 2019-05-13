'Finding the Bright Side: The Art of Chasing What Matters' by Shannon Bream

From the publisher: Whether it's her work today as a reporter and host for Fox News, her years in law school, or the time she spent competing in pageants like Miss America, Shannon Bream has spent her entire adult life navigating high-pressure environments where perfection is expected and competition is the name of the game. But in this laugh-out-loud book of stories and inspiration, Shannon shares the moments away from the cameras and the halls of government, in which she learned that the values and faith of her blue-collar upbringing could keep her grounded in a world where everyone wants you to be something other than who you are.

In Finding the Bright Side, Shannon continues a conversation about authenticity, humility, and trusting in God that she's already begun with her followers on social media. She shares behind-the-scenes stories from Washington, D.C., revelations from her time reporting on the Supreme Court, and lessons learned from the most challenging moments of her life—from the time she was fired from her first job and told, "You're the worst person I've ever seen on TV," to the time she heard "There is no cure." But through all of this, faith (and a little bit of stubbornness!) has helped Shannon to keep hope, find purpose in the pain, and find laughs along the way.