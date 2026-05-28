The Great American Road Trip: 8 places to travel (and stay) to celebrate America 250 this summer

America turns 250 on the Fourth of July, and communities across the country are marking the milestone with a yearlong lineup of concerts, fireworks, festivals and historical events. From California to Boston, destinations are building special travel experiences around the Semiquincentennial, making this a memorable time to hit the road.



We rounded up eight destinations worth adding to your itinerary for America's 250th anniversary, including iconic historical landmarks and a few lesser-known stops. Read on to start planning your trip, and the gear we recommend you take with you along the way.

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No destination is more closely tied to America's 250th anniversary than Philadelphia. The city is marking the milestone with the Wawa Welcome America Festival , a multi-day celebration running June 19 through July 4 that includes six days of fireworks and culminates in a free concert on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway featuring Christina Aguilera, Jill Scott, The Roots and more. Visitors can also explore the First Bank of the United States , which reopens to the public July 1 for the first time in decades.

Where to stay: Penn's View Hotel

Penn's View Hotel is an Italian American family-owned boutique property housed in an 1828 brick building in Philadelphia’s Old City. Guest rooms blend historic character with modern comforts, and many feature fireplaces and views of the Delaware River. The hotel also sits within walking distance of Independence Hall, the Liberty Bell and other major historic sites.

For a quieter stay outside the city, consider the Hotel Warner in nearby West Chester. But in general, if you're planning a trip around the anniversary celebrations, book early, as Philadelphia hotels are expected to fill quickly.

Boston is celebrating America's 250th anniversary with a yearlong lineup of events under its Boston 250 initiative, including reenactments, museum exhibits and waterfront programming throughout the summer. The centerpiece is the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular on the Fourth of July along the Charles River Explanade, including expanded viewing areas and performances by Lainey Wilson and Chance The Rapper, among others. Visitors can also catch the return of Sail Boston , which brings tall ships and military vessels back to Boston Harbor for the first time since 2017.

Where to stay: Revere Hotel Boston Common

Stay at the Revere Hotel Boston Common , which has created a Revolution 250 package featuring complimentary tickets to the Paul Revere House, a Freedom Trail map and welcome cocktails. It's right at the foot of plenty of historical sites in the area. A more premium option if you want an elevated stay is the Liberty Hotel , housed in the former Charles Street Jail, offering a Fourth of July package that includes prime views of the Charles River fireworks.

One of the most unique events on the summer 2026 calendar is the Freedom 250 Grand Prix of Washington, D.C. On Aug. 22 and 23, the NTT INDYCAR Series will race on the National Mall for the first time, using a 1.7-mile, seven-turn street circuit that passes landmarks including the Washington Monument and the U.S. Capitol. General admission is free, and the Sunday race will air live on FOX. While you're in the capital, consider adding a visit to the Smithsonian National Museum of American History , which is planning special programming tied to America's 250th anniversary.

Where to stay: Viceroy Washington DC

The Viceroy Washington DC blends modern amenities with locally inspired design in the heart of the 14th street corridor. Its location offers easy access to the National Mall during race weekend, while also placing guests near Logan Circle's popular restaurants and nightlife. For a stay even closer to the action, Hotel Washington puts visitors within walking distance of the race and many of the city's most recognizable landmarks.

If your ideal America 250 celebration centers more on music than fireworks, consider a trip to New York's Hudson Valley. The Hudson River Music Festival returns to Croton Point Park on June 21, continuing a tradition rooted in the folk music championed by Pete and Toshi Seeger in the 1960s. The all-ages event features performances across three stages set along the Hudson River, bringing together a diverse lineup of artists in one of the country's most historic landscapes.

Where to stay: The Roundhouse

For a casual stay, consider The Roundhouse in nearby Beacon, which pairs a boutique hotel experience with scenic waterfall views. For a more elevated stay, check out the Tarrytown House Estate , a historic property with Gilded Age architecture. It offers access to walking trails overlooking the Hudson River.

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Celebrate the end of summer on the Southern California coast at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa's Labor Day Festival on Sept. 5, featuring a headline performance by country musician and "Yellowstone" star Luke Grimes. For a dose of history, drive about 30 minutes south to Cabrillo National Monument in Point Loma, which commemorates the first recorded European landing on the West Coast. Families can also add a stop at nearby Legoland California to round out the trip.

Where to stay: Cape Rey Carlsbad Beach

Cape Rey Carlsbad Beach, a Hilton Resort & Spa , offers one of the more accessible beachfront stays in the area, perched above the shoreline just south of Carlsbad Village. The property features ocean-view dining and easy beach access, while its location places guests about a 15-minute drive from Omni La Costa Resort & Spa for festival events.

Few destinations capture the spirit of the American road trip quite like South Dakota’s Black Hills. During the summer, Mount Rushmore National Memorial hosts nightly lighting ceremonies that include ranger-led programs, recognition of veterans and the illumination of the monument after sunset. Visitors traveling over the Fourth of July can also enjoy a full day of special programming, including presidential re-enactors, Indigenous cultural demonstrations and a performance by the U.S. Air Force Academy Band.

Round out the trip with a visit to the nearby Crazy Horse Memorial and a drive through Custer State Park , where scenic roads offer opportunities to spot bison, wildlife and some of the region’s most dramatic landscapes.

Where to stay: Under Canvas Mount Rushmore

For a glamping experience near Mount Rushmore, Under Canvas Mount Rushmore offers safari-style tents on the site of a former gold-mining settlement. Guests get amenities like king-size beds and private bathrooms, making it a comfortable alternative to traditional camping. For a more personal experience, consider Eagle Landing Lodge, a family-owned farmhouse about 20 minutes from Custer State Park. Each morning begins with homemade breakfast, best enjoyed on the front porch when the weather is good.

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Yellowstone National Park became the nation's first national park in 1872, making it a fitting destination during America's 250th anniversary year. Visitors can watch Old Faithful erupt at regular intervals, see the colorful Grand Prismatic Spring — the largest hot spring in the United States — and explore one of the country's most iconic landscapes. Wildlife viewing is another major draw, with bison roaming Hayden Valley and elk frequently spotted near park lodges and roadways.

Where to stay: Island Park Lodge

Located about 20 minutes from Yellowstone's West Entrance, Island Park Lodge offers a quieter and often more affordable base for exploring the park. Guests can choose between traditional hotel rooms and modern rustic cabins, both designed with easy access to Yellowstone in mind. For a more immersive stay inside the park, consider the historic Old Faithful Inn, a National Historic Landmark known for its soaring timber architecture, massive stone fireplace and views of the famous geyser from select rooms.

Located just south of Astoria, Lewis and Clark National Historical Park preserves Fort Clatsop, the reconstructed winter camp where the Corps of Discovery spent the winter of 1805-06 after reaching the Pacific Ocean. During the summer, visitors can explore living history programs, paddle portions of the Lewis and Clark River or join ranger-led hikes through the surrounding landscape. Nearby, the Astoria Column rewards those willing to climb its 164 steps with sweeping views of the Columbia River and Pacific Coast. For even more coastal scenery, Cannon Beach and its iconic Haystack Rock sit about 25 minutes away.

Where to stay: Hotel Elliot

Painstakingly restored in the early 2000s, Hotel Elliott offers a boutique stay in downtown Astoria within easy reach of the waterfront. Guests can take in views from the rooftop terrace while staying close to attractions. For a more upscale experience, Cannery Pier Hotel & Spa sits directly over the Columbia River and features private balconies with views of passing ships and the Astoria-Megler Bridge. Guests also receive a complimentary glass of wine at check-in.

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Travel gear guide

From a carry-on suitcase and passport holder to a soft-sided cooler for road-trip snacks, these are the travel essentials we’d pack for any of these America 250 destinations.

The Béis Carry-On Roller is an editor-favorite thanks to its built-in compression system and hidden trolley sleeve that lets it stack securely on larger luggage. Associate Production Editor Jaclyn Kaufman praised the spinner wheels, noting that they "glide effortlessly" through the airport. It also comes in a variety of distinctive colors that are easy to spot at baggage claim.

This Italian Nappa leather passport holder delivers a premium look and feel for less than $30. Inside, it features four card slots, a pocket for boarding passes and RFID-blocking lining designed to help safeguard personal information. It's also available in several bright colors, which one five-star reviewer noted makes it easy to "find in a handbag."

Original price: $200



The YETI Hopper Flip 12 holds up to 11 cans plus ice and is built to keep drinks cold throughout a full day outdoors. Its closed-cell foam insulation delivers impressive temperature retention, while the leak-resistant zipper helps prevent spills and messes during travel. The compact design also makes it easy to bring along for road trips, beach days and outdoor events.

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A good neck pillow can make long flights and road trips far more comfortable by helping support your head and neck while you rest. This Cabeau travel pillow uses memory foam for added cushioning and includes straps that attach to most headrests to help keep the pillow securely in place.

Original price: $69.99

This Anker power bank can top off your phone and earbuds on the go with enough capacity for multiple device charges. The built-in cable means there's one less accessory to dig out of your bag before a trip.

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Original price: $26.98

Don't let an overstuffed suitcase limit your packing options. These packing cubes compress to help organize and condense clothing. The set includes one large cube, two medium cubes, two small cubes and a drawstring shoe bag, providing plenty of room for an entire vacation wardrobe.