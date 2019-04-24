Dozens of mummies, including mother and child, discovered in Egyptian tomb

Archaeologists in Egypt have discovered a tomb containing dozens of mummies, including the remains of a mother and child.

The rock-cut tomb was found in the southern city of Aswan. Inside, archaeologists found more than 30 mummies. These include two “superimposed mummies,” which archaeologists believe are likely a mother and child.

In a Facebook post, Egypt’s Ministry of Antiquities said that the tomb is from the Greco-Roman period, which began with Alexander the Great in 332 B.C. The statement said archaeologists found artifacts, including decorated masks, vases, coffin fragments and cartonnages — chunks of linen or papyrus glued together.

AMAZING MUMMY DISCOVERY: HIGH PRIEST'S 2,500-YEAR-OLD REMAINS UNCOVERED

A well-preserved statuette of Ba-bird, which represents the souls of the deceased, was also found.

Within the tomb’s main chamber, archaeologists also found a stretcher made from palm wood and linen strips that would have been used for depositing the bodies. “At the entrance of the room, vessels containing bitumen for mummification, white cartonnage ready to be painted and a lamp have been discovered,” officials explained.

The tomb was discovered near the mausoleum of the Aga Khan, who lobbied for Muslim rights in India and who was buried there after his death in 1957.

STRANGE 2,500-YEAR-OLD WRECK DISCOVERED IN NILE 'SHIP GRAVEYARD,' SOLVING ANCIENT PUZZLE

Egypt continues to reveal fresh details of its rich history. Archaeologists, for example, recently uncovered the 2,500-year-old remains of a powerful ancient Egyptian high priest. In another project, the secrets of a mysterious “Tomb of the Warriors,” were revealed in a PBS documentary.

Archaeologists have also discovered the wreck of an extremely rare vessel that traveled the Nile around 2,500 years ago, solving an ancient puzzle.

Elsewhere in Egypt, researchers found a large ram-headed sphinx that is linked to King Tutankhamun’s grandfather. In other projects, a teenage girl’s skeleton was discovered in a mysterious grave near the Meidum pyramid, south of Cairo.

TEENAGE GIRL’S SKELETON DISCOVERED IN MYSTERIOUS GRAVE NEAR EGYPTIAN PYRAMID

Last month, experts announced the discovery of dozens of mummies in ancient desert burial chambers. Archaeologists also recently explained the strange brown spots on some of the paintings in King Tutankhamun’s tomb.

In January, archaeologists announced the discovery of ancient tombs in the Nile Delta north of Cairo. In a separate project, two ancient tombs dating back to the Roman period were uncovered in Egypt’s Western Desert.

In November 2018, researchers confirmed the discovery of eight limestone sarcophagi containing mummies at a site 25 miles south of Cairo. Last year, researchers also uncovered a "massive" building that was once part of Egypt’s ancient capital city.

AMAZING RAM-HEADED SPHINX LINKED TO KING TUT’S GRANDFATHER DISCOVERED IN EGYPT

In another project, archaeologists discovered a stunning sphinx statue at an ancient temple in southern Egypt.

Last summer, experts unlocked the secrets of a mysterious ancient ‘cursed’ black granite sarcophagus. The massive coffin, which was excavated in the city of Alexandria, was found to contain three skeletons and gold sheets with the remains.

Archaeologists also found the oldest solid cheese in the tomb of Ptahmes, mayor of the ancient city of Memphis.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A mummy buried in southern Egypt more than 5,000 years ago has also revealed its grisly secrets, shedding new light on prehistoric embalming practices.

Fox News’ Chris Ciaccia and The Associated Press contributed to this article.

Follow James Rogers on Twitter @jamesjrogers