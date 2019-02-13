Teenage girl’s skeleton discovered in mysterious grave near Egyptian pyramid

The skeleton of a 13-year-old girl has been discovered in a mysterious grave near an ancient Egyptian pyramid.

The burial was found during the excavation of next to the Meidum pyramid south of Cairo, according to Egypt’s Ministry of Antiquities. The teen’s remains were found in a squatting position, the Ministry explained, in a statement.

Archaeologists were able to work out the teen’s age at death by studying her bones, according to LiveScience, although it is not known when her remains were buried. LiveScience notes that the adjacent Meidum pyramid is 4,600 years old.

While no other human remains or artifacts were reportedly found in the girl’s grave, items have been unearthed elsewhere at the site, which contains an ancient cemetery. Archaeologists have uncovered two animal heads, which are likely to be bulls and three symbolic pottery pots, officials said.

Egypt continues to reveal fresh details of its rich history. Archaeologists, for example, recently discovered dozens of mummies in ancient desert burial chambers.

In a separate project, experts recently explained the strange brown spots on some of the paintings in King Tutankhamun’s tomb.

Last month, archaeologists also announced the discovery of ancient tombs in the Nile Delta north of Cairo. In a separate project, two ancient tombs dating back to the Roman period were uncovered in Egypt’s Western Desert.

In November, archaeologists confirmed the discovery of eight limestone sarcophagi containing mummies at a site 25 miles south of Cairo. Last year, researchers also uncovered a "massive" building that was once part of Egypt’s ancient capital city.

In another project, archaeologists discovered a stunning sphinx statue at an ancient temple in southern Egypt.

Last summer, experts unlocked the secrets of a mysterious ancient ‘cursed’ black granite sarcophagus. The massive coffin, which was excavated in the city of Alexandria, was found to contain three skeletons and gold sheets with the remains.

Archaeologists also found the oldest solid cheese in the tomb of Ptahmes, mayor of the ancient city of Memphis.

A mummy buried in southern Egypt more than 5,000 years ago has also revealed its grisly secrets, shedding new light on prehistoric embalming practices.

