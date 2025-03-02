Expand / Collapse search
NASA

Private lunar lander Blue Ghost lands on the moon with equipment for NASA

'You all stuck the landing. We’re on the moon,' said Firefly Aerospace’s Will Coogan, chief engineer for the lander

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
Published
A private lunar lander carrying a drill, vacuum and other equipment to deliver for NASA touched down on the moon on Sunday, the latest of several companies seeking to kickstart business on Earth's natural satellite ahead of astronaut missions.

Firefly Aerospace’s Blue Ghost lander descended from lunar orbit on autopilot, targeting the slopes of an ancient volcanic dome in an impact basin on the moon’s northeastern edge of the near side.

The company's Mission Control, located outside Austin, Texas, confirmed a successful landing.

Blue Ghost

This image provided by Firefly Aerospace on Feb. 26, 2025, shows Firefly Aerospace’s Blue Ghost lunar lander orbiting the moon. (Firefly Aerospace via AP)

"You all stuck the landing. We’re on the moon," Firefly’s Will Coogan, chief engineer for the lander, said.

An upright and stable landing made Firefly the first private company to put a spacecraft on the moon without crashing or falling over. Some governments working on space flight have failed in the past, as only five countries — Russia, the U.S., China, India and Japan — have been successful.

Private lunar lander Blue Ghost

Private lunar lander Blue Ghost after touching down on the moon with a special delivery for NASA on Sunday, March 2, 2025. (NASA/Firefly Aerospace via AP)

Blue Ghost, which was named after a rare U.S. species of firefly, is a four-legged lander standing 6-foot-6 tall and 11 feet wide, offering extra stability, according to the company.

About half an hour after landing, Blue Ghost started to send back pictures from the surface. The first image was a selfie somewhat obscured by the sun's glare.

Blue Ghost touches down on the moon

In this rendering, private lunar lander Blue Ghost touches down on the moon with a special delivery for NASA on Sunday, March 2, 2025. (NASA/Firefly Aerospace via AP)

Two other companies’ landers are making missions soon, with the next one expected to join the Blue Ghost on the moon later this week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.