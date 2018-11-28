Eight ancient painted mummies discovered in Egypt

Archaeologists in Egypt have discovered eight limestone sarcophagi containing mummies at a site 25 miles south of Cairo.

Egypt’s Antiquities Ministry said the mummies dating to the Late Period (664-332 B.C.) are covered with a layer of painted material called cartonnage in the form of a human

In a Facebook post, Dr. Mostafa Waziri, secretary-general of Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities explained that three of the mummies are in good condition.

The ministry said late Tuesday that the mummies were found in an area of King Amenemhat II's pyramid in the Dahshur royal necropolis. The necropolis was the burial site for courtiers and high-ranking officials.

The area is home to what is considered to be some of the earliest pyramids, including Sneferu's Bent Pyramid and the Red Pyramid.

