Ancient Egypt tombs dating back to Roman times unearthed

Archaeologists have uncovered two ancient Egypt tombs dating back to the Roman period in the country's Western Desert, according to a statement from the Antiquities Ministry.

In a statement posted to Facebook, Mostafa Waziri, secretary general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, said the tombs were built in mud-brick with different architectural styles. Waziri added that ancient human remains and pottery fragments were found inside the tombs. In addition, colorful funeral paintings on the walls of both tombs were found.

The first tomb was made of sandstone and contained a 20-step staircase that leads to the entrance of the tomb, with its main hall going from east to west, Waziri added.

ANCIENT EGYPT STUNNER: POSSIBLE RAMP USED TO BUILD GREAT PYRAMID FOUND

Ayman Ashmawy, head of the ancient Egyptian Antiquities Sector, noted that the second tomb was located on the eastern side of the first tomb and was made of mud bricks and contained a "very distinguished painted scene depicting the mummification previews of the deceased."

The excavations took place at the Beir Al-Shaghala archaeological site in the Dakhla Oasis in central Egypt.

In recent years, Egypt has heavily promoted new archaeological finds to international media and diplomats in the hope of attracting more visitors to the country. The vital tourism sector has suffered from the years of political turmoil since the 2011 uprising.

MASSIVE ANCIENT BUILDING DISCOVERED IN EGYPT

Ancient Egypt continues to reveal its secrets in a variety of different ways.

In November, archaeologists discovered eight limestone sarcophagi containing mummies at a site 25 miles south of Cairo. The Antiquities Ministry said the mummies dating to the Late Period (664-332 B.C.) are covered with a layer of painted material called cartonnage in the form of a human.

That same month, archaeologists discovered seven Pharaonic Age tombs also Cairo, holding dozens of cat mummies and an array of wooden carvings depicting various other animals.

Archaeologists also recently unearthed an ancient Egyptian tomb, dating back more than 4,000 years, that belongs to a priest named Kaires, the "sole friend" of an Egyptian pharaoh yet to be determined. Kaires is described as "the steward of the royal palace" and the "keeper of the secret of the Morning House."

The tomb was discovered in a burial site near a pyramid at Abusir, according to LiveScience.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' James Rogers and the Associated Press contributed to this report. Follow Chris Ciaccia on Twitter @Chris_Ciaccia