Old Florida jail with 'visible and audible paranormal activity' for sale

If a haunted home is too soft for you, how about a haunted jail?

An old penitentiary in Florida has hit the market, offering a brave buyer a unique opportunity to own what’s arguably the spookiest slammer in the state.

The decommissioned Gilchrist County Jail in Trenton operated from 1928 to 1968, and recently hit the market for $139,000. Touted as an 8-bed, 8-bath unit on a quarter of an acre, a listing page claims the property draws thrill seekers "from all over the world" eager to encounter the "heavy paranormal activity" for themselves.

"See apparitions walking around the grounds in broad day," the property details warn. "Possibly the spirits within will voice what's on their mind when you arrive before you even make it inside. Home to years of grisly stand offs, killings and much more it’s no surprise this location is loaded with visible and audible paranormal activity."

In a terrifying twist, the Watson Realty Group (which is handling the sale) even claims that accommodations for a prison officer weren’t constructed until 1966. Prisoners were effectively alone for 38 years, easily enabling "extreme nefarious activity." According to the Old Gilchrist County Jail Ghost Hunters, two local sheriffs were even killed in the line of duty.

Gilchrist closed in 1968, and has apparently sat abandoned ever since. Realtor photos of the interior show rusty cells, water damage and graffiti. It’s remained alluring, however, for fans of the supernatural. The listing page reports that the defunct prisons still hosts tours and "paranormal ghost club meetings" to this day.

Though most people would probably run away from the creepy clink, Watson Realty Corp. is confident that the right buyer will make a beeline for the big house.

"This is an awesome turnkey tourist related business opportunity!" the real estate company said.