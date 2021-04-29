Lone home for sale on Rhode Island isle has apropos address of 0 Patience Way: 'Very special opportunity'

Oh, the irony!

If you’re out of patience, a house for sale in Rhode Island with the apropos address of 0 Patience Way can be yours for a cool $400,000.

The only home on Patience Island in the Ocean State's Narragansett Bay recently hit the market for $399,000, the first time it's been up for sale since the original owners erected the cottage in 1972, a listing page reports. Hopeful homeowners might need a little patience to update the 600 square-foot space, as the "off the grid" unit has no electricity. The charming cottage on the 0.39-acre lot features two bedrooms, a kitchenette, half-bath, a screened porch and quick access to the beach.

Rhode Island Real Estate Service advertises the seaside retreat as a "very special opportunity" ready-made for "comfortable camping, getaways, amazing Airbnb potential and more." The home has been owned and loved by the same family for 49 years.

0 Patience Way is being offered in a cash-only sale, alluring as a true escape. Patience Island, officially part of the town of Portsmouth, is about one-third of a square mile – all to yourself.

