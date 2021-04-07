TikTok user digs for 'treasure,' finds septic tank in own backyard

Some "treasure" should just stay buried.

A TikTok user was hilariously horrified to open a secret septic tank in his backyard, having previously been unaware that his home was on such a sewage system.

Tony Huisman got his hands dirty in a quick clip posted Tuesday, which has since been viewed over six million times on video sharing platform.

"I was doing some gardening in my backyard today, and I uncovered some sort of crazy, secret concrete box in the ground," Huisman said, panning the camera to the dug-up, grassy ground.

Unearthing a rectangular metal box a few feet top, the TikToker lifted up the two heavy handles with a little help pry bar – to reveal a stinky surprise.

"It was my septic tank!" Huisman exclaimed, coughing and gagging as he flipped the camera to himself.

Both delighted and disgusted by the find, comenters agreed that they couldn’t look away.

"Me watching this: ‘Don’t open that. Don’t open that. No no don’t open that,’" one wrote.

"Umm I think it wasn’t treasure," another joked.

"As a plumber I knew immediately," one said.

"At least you didn’t have to spend $500 just for them to locate it like I did," another teased.

In follow-up footage, Huisman clarified that there was more to the story in a video viewed over 400,000 ties.

"Okay, so I actually did need to dig up the septic tank because it needed to be pumped. I just thought I would make a video out of it," he confessed. "So yesterday, everything in the house suddenly stopped draining, like completely blocked."

Calling a plumber, Huisman said the professional asked when the last time the septic tank was pumped.

"What! We didn't know we were on a septic system. I have lived here for 6 years… so who knows how long it's been since it's been cleaned!" he speculated. "The dumb part isn’t that I didn’t know there was a septic tank – I knew there was a septic tank and I was digging it out on purpose. The dumb part is that none of us knew we were on a septic system!"