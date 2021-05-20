One of Harlem's famous mansions is about to hit Airbnb for $20-a-night

This might be the perfect house for a board game night.

A house in Harlem that’s famous for its film history will soon be available on Airbnb. While the house, which is located in New York City, has a fairly expensive history, the Airbnb listings are surprisingly affordable.

A house in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood of Harlem that appeared in the movie "The Royal Tenenbaums" will soon be available on Airbnb, Patch reports. According to the listing, the house will be available for just $20 a night.

According to the Airbnb listing, booking for the house will open on May 26th for a two-night stay starting on May 29th. The listing says that the booking will be available for two guests and clearly states that it is not a contest.

The five-story brownstone reportedly spans 6,000 feet. One of the city’s famous mansions, it has a formal living room, dining room, chef’s kitchen and a grand foyer. The house has a lot of spacious rooms, which is a rarity in the city.

According to Patch, the house recently appeared in real estate listings as being for rent. The owners’ were reportedly asking for $20,000-per-month.

