Meghan Markle's former Los Angeles home selling for $1.8 million: report

A California-cool colonial house in Los Angeles that the Duchess of Sussex once reportedly resided in can be yours for $1.799 million.

Last week, a four-bedroom, three-bath residence in the posh Hancock Park neighborhood hit the market for just under $2 million, which TMZ reports that Duchess Meghan called home for a time before relocating to Toronto full time to film “Suits.”

Reports differ as to whether or not the former actress and her ex-husband Trevor Engleson actually owned the home, with TMZ claiming that the former couple owned the unit, while The New York Observer alleges they rented it.

Markle and producer Engleson wed in 2011 after dating for seven years. They divorced in 2013.

Official photos of the 2,000 square foot-plus listing reveal a bright, airy, home with a stylish, relaxed aesthetic reminiscent of the royal’s now-shuttered lifestyle blog “The Tig.”

Notable features include a spacious open-floor plan on the first level, a living room fireplace, stainless steel kitchen appliances and remodeled bathrooms, plus a porch and outdoor dining area in the backyard.

As for location, the sunny house is less than three miles away from the heart of Hollywood.

In other royal real estate headlines, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were recently criticized for spending at least $3 million in taxpayer dollars to refurbish their Frogmore Cottage home in Windsor before the birth of their first child, baby Archie Harrison.

