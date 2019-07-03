Spelling Manor sells for nearly $120 million, sets California real estate record

Aaron Spelling’s former mansion made California history on Tuesday as the largest real estate sale in the state.

The palatial 56,500-square-foot estate listed for $160 million before being sold for $119.75 million — which is enough to set the record for highest price paid for a home in Los Angeles County history, as well as California. The previous record-holder for the state was sold in Woodside for $117.5 million in 2013.

The Holmby Hills property was originally built in 1991 for late film and television producer Aaron Spelling and wife, Candy Spelling. During the Spelling’s time as owner, the 4.7 acres were referred to as “Candyland,” the Los Angeles Times reported.

According to photos of the listing, the mansion comes equipped with tennis court, fountains, a pool and spa, as well as a rose garden and a winding tree-shaded path through the property. On the inside, the home boasts 123 rooms, including 14 bedrooms and 27 bathrooms, the Times reported.

A staff of 30 was required to manage the home’s demanding upkeep.

Candy sold the property in 2011, five years after Aaron’s death, for $85 million to Petra Ecclestone, daughter of Formula One billionaire Bernie Ecclestone, the Times reported.

In the original design, the home held some two dozen customizable rooms, including a bowling alley, gift-wrapping rooms, a flower-cutting room and a barbershop, among others.

Ecclestone put her own modern spin on the manor, converting one of the rooms into a hair salon and massage parlor and adding a nightclub.

The buyer for the property was not reported, but was represented by Beverly Hills real estate firm Jeff Hyland of Hilton & Hyland, according to reports.

Though the property smashed records, Holmby Hills is still home to some of the most expensive listings in L.A., such as the Playboy Mansion, which was sold in 2016 for $100 million to the late Hugh Hefner’s next-door neighbor.