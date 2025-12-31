Zohran Mamdani will be first mayor to be sworn in on Quran during New York City inauguration

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani's campaign confirmed on Wednesday he will make a historical move on New Year's Day, using the Quran during his swearing-in ceremony.

Mamdani, a 34-year-old Ugandan-born socialist, will be the first Muslim mayor of New York City and the first mayor to be sworn in using the Quran, the central religious text of Islam.

New York Attorney General Letitia James will host a private midnight ceremony at Old City Hall Station, a historical decommissioned subway station, before he is sworn in during a public inauguration on the steps of City Hall by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Thursday afternoon.

He will use two family Qurans, as well as one that belonged to writer and Puerto Rican activist Arturo Schomburg, who built the foundation for Harlem’s Schomburg Center for research in Black culture.

MAMDANI PICKS EDUCATOR WHO WORKED TO DISMANTLE GIFTED & TALENTED PROGRAM AS NYC SCHOOLS CHANCELLOR

Progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., is expected to deliver opening remarks at the latter event, which will be free and open to the public.

Mamdani defeated former Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Republican gubernatorial candidate Curtis Sliwa in November, after campaigning on affordability and socialist policies including rent freezes, city-run grocery stores, and free buses and childcare.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., refused to endorse Mamdani during his campaign, though it is unclear if the choice was tied to Mamdani's 2023 arrest while protesting the war in Gaza outside Schumer's Brooklyn home.

NYC MAYOR-ELECT TELLS RESIDENTS HOW TO RESIST ICE AGENTS KNOCKING AT THEIR DOOR IN NEW VIDEO

Mamdani has openly voiced his belief that Israel’s military campaign in Gaza is "genocide," denying Israel is a Jewish state and failing to condemn the violent slogan "globalize the intifada."

During his time at Bowdoin College, he founded the Students for Justice in Palestine chapter.

Though he promised to protect Jewish New Yorkers, he announced on Tuesday the city's next top attorney would be Ramzi Kassem, who defended convicted al Qaeda terrorist Ahmed al-Darbi and Columbia student Mahmoud Khalil, who is accused of leading antisemitic demonstrations on campus.

Al-Darbi was convicted of conspiracy in connection with the fatal 2017 al Qaeda terrorist bombing of a French oil tanker off the coast of Yemen, and was transferred in 2018 by the Trump administration into Saudi Arabian custody. Khalil was released, but his case remains ongoing.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

During a news conference announcing Kassem's appointment, Mamdani said, "I will turn to Ramzi for his remarkable experience and his commitment to defending those too often abandoned by our legal system."

Fox News Digital's Andrew Mark Miller, Deirdre Heavey and Peter Pinedo contributed to this report.