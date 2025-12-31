Mamdani picks educator who worked to dismantle Gifted & Talented program as NYC schools chancellor

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani is expected to announce Wednesday that he will appoint Kamar Samuels, a longtime New York City educator and Manhattan superintendent, as the next schools chancellor, according to multiple reports.

Samuels, who has been an educator with New York City public schools for almost two decades, is known for promoting racial diversity through school mergers and for working to dismantle the Gifted & Talented program, which some critics argue is racially biased, City & State reported.

The schools chancellor oversees the nation’s largest public school system, educating more than 900,000 students across roughly 1,600 schools and employing roughly 135,000 people.

Samuels led school mergers aimed at racial integration while overseeing a de Blasio administration effort to increase diversity in certain Brooklyn middle schools, according to Chalkbeat.

According to the New York Post, Samuels has also backed the International Baccalaureate program, which he said aligns with his philosophy of expanding opportunities for students while investing in teachers.

Samuels’ appointment would align with Mamdani’s campaign pledge to reshape education policy under his administration.

In October, Mamdani told The New York Times he would renew a plan first proposed by former Mayor Bill de Blasio in 2021, which sought to eliminate the Gifted & Talented test for public school kindergartners, opting for a universal test in second grade.

Mayor Eric Adams halted de Blasio's initiative when he took office, according to the Post.

Samuels began his career as an elementary school teacher in the Bronx before moving into school leadership as a middle school principal in the borough. He later served as deputy superintendent in Brooklyn’s Community School District 23, then as superintendent of Community School District 13, before taking over as superintendent of Manhattan’s District 3.

"It's a politically challenging assignment to run District 3, really, and he ran it at a very challenging time," said Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine told City & State. "He consistently just showed incredible sensitivity and nuance and stuck to his principles."

Samuels would succeed outgoing Schools Chancellor Melissa Aviles-Ramos, who reportedly sought to remain in the role, the publication added.

Mamdani will be sworn in as New York City’s next mayor on Thursday, Jan. 1.

