Zelenskyy blasts global inaction on Iran, claims Europe stuck in 'Greenland mode'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned Thursday that global inaction toward Iran and other authoritarian regimes is fueling mounting security threats, accusing Europe of relying on symbolism instead of real power at a moment of escalating danger.

"Europe still feels more like geography, history, tradition — not a real political force, not a great power," he said during an address at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, just after meeting with President Donald Trump on negotiations over the war with Russia. Trump's envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Russia Thursday.

Zelenskyy criticized leaders who talk about standing strong while waiting for others to define the limits.

"Many say, ‘We must stand strong,’ but they want someone else to tell them how long they need to stand strong — preferably until the next election," Zelenskyy said.

Without decisive action, he warned, Europe will remain reactive.

"If Europe’s actions don’t scare bad actors, Europe will always be reacting, always catching up," he said.

The Ukrainian leader also criticized global inaction in Iran amid a mass protest movement against its regime.

"As for Iran, everyone is waiting to see what America will do," Zelenskyy said. "And Europe offers almost nothing."

He warned that refusing to support people fighting for freedom carries long-term consequences, arguing that Western delay repeatedly empowers hostile regimes.

"When you refuse to help people fighting for freedom, the consequences always come back — and they are always negative," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy pointed to Belarus as a warning of what happens when Europe fails to act early. After mass protests against Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko in 2020, Western governments declined to intervene decisively. Russia later deployed missiles to Belarusian territory, now within range of major European capitals.

"No one helped their people," Zelenskyy said. "Now Russian missiles are deployed in Belarus."

He said the continent "still remains in Greenland mode," pointing to symbolic military gestures that fail to deter adversaries.

"If you send 30 or 40 soldiers to Greenland, what message does that send — to Russia, to China, and even to Denmark?" Zelenskyy asked. "Forty soldiers will not protect anything."

Zelenskyy said European leaders privately question whether NATO, and especially the United States, would respond decisively if Russia attacked a NATO member state such as Poland.

"To believe that the United States will act — that it will not stand aside and will help," he said. "But what if it doesn’t? This question is everywhere in the minds of European leaders."

Relying on faith rather than preparedness, he warned, is dangerous.

"Faith in a lucky turn of events cannot stop force," Zelenskyy said.

He warned that Russia’s missile production depends on foreign components, even from those aiding Ukraine.

"Russia would not be able to build ballistic or cruise missiles without critical components from other countries," Zelenskyy said. "It’s not only China. Russia gets components from companies in Europe, the United States and Taiwan."

"How many are investing in stability around Taiwan to avoid war?," he asked. "But can Taiwanese companies stop building electronics for Russia’s war?"

"Europe says almost nothing. America says nothing. And Putin makes missiles."

Cutting off those supply chains, he argued, would be more effective than relying solely on missile defenses.

"It would be cheaper and easier to stop the components than to keep intercepting missiles," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy concluded by framing Ukraine as Europe’s frontline defense, warning that European security is inseparable from Ukraine’s survival.

"You need Ukraine’s independence too, because tomorrow you may have to defend your own way of life," he said.

"You can’t build a new world order out of words," Zelenskyy added. "Only actions build a real order."