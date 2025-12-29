Zelenskyy claims Trump said US will consider giving Ukraine decades of security guarantees

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy indicated in a post on X that Ukraine would like to have 30, 40 or even 50 years of security guarantees from the U.S. and that President Donald Trump said the U.S. will consider it.

Zelenskyy met with Trump in Florida on Sunday, as his nation remains locked in a deadly, protracted war against Russia, and the U.S. administration aims to help broker peace.

In a Monday post on X, the president of the embattled Eastern European nation indicated that Trump had "confirmed strong security guarantees" during their meeting.

"He confirmed the details that had been developed up to this point by our negotiating teams regarding these security guarantees, and he confirmed that they would be put to a vote by the United States Congress. This is a very strong agreement," Zelenskyy noted.

During a joint press conference alongside Zelenskyy on Sunday, Trump was asked whether he offered any promises or assurances of security for Ukraine.

"I did. We wanna work with Europe," Trump answered, adding that Europe will "take over a big part of it" but that the U.S. will assist.

Zelenskyy, in another Monday post on X, indicated that Ukraine would like decades of security guarantees from the U.S.

"In the documents, the guarantees are set for 15 years, with the possibility of extension. I raised this issue with the President. I told him that our war has already been going on for more than a decade, and therefore, we would very much like the guarantees to last longer. We would like to consider the possibility of 30, 40, or 50 years. It would then become a historic decision by President Trump. The President said that the U.S. would consider it," the foreign leader noted in the post.

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House on Monday for comment, but they did not immediately respond.