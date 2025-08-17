Expand / Collapse search
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

'Our position is clear:' Zelenskyy and EU dismiss ceding Ukrainian land to Russia

Zelenskyy says Russia has repeatedly tried to seize the entire Donbas region in eastern Ukraine for over a decade

By Amanda Macias Fox News
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reiterated on Sunday that Kyiv will not surrender any territory to Moscow, pushing back against mounting international speculation about potential land-for-peace negotiations. 

"The constitution of Ukraine makes it impossible to give up territory or trade land," Zelenskyy said during a press conference at the European Commission on Sunday. 

EUROPEAN LEADERS WILL JOIN TRUMP-ZELENSKYY MEETING, SIGNALING SOLIDARITY WITH UKRAINE

He added that Russia has repeatedly tried and failed to seize the entirety of the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine for a period of 12 years. The Donbas, which includes Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, is an industrial hub, with coal mining and steel production central to Ukraine’s economy.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy listens to a question at The Hague

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the NATO Summit in The Hague, Netherlands on June 24, 2025. (Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto/Getty Images)

"Since the territorial issue is so important, it should be discussed only by the leaders of Ukraine and Russia at the trilateral [talks with] Ukraine, United States, Russia," Zelenskyy said.

The Ukrainian leader, who spoke alongside EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, said that so far the Kremlin has "given no sign that the trilateral will happen." 

PUTIN DEMANDS CONTROL OF KEY UKRAINIAN TERRITORY IN EXCHANGE FOR PEACE: EUROPEAN DIPLOMAT

"With regards to any territorial questions in Ukraine, our position is clear: international borders cannot be changed by force. These are decisions to be made by Ukraine and Ukraine alone, and these decisions cannot be taken without Ukraine at the table," von der Leyen said.

Their remarks came after Russian President Vladimir Putin's meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in Alaska on Friday, during which the Russian leader outlined conditions for ending the war, including demands for control over parts of eastern Ukraine.

President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands in Alaska

US President Donald Trump greets Russian President Vladimir Putin on the tarmac after they arrived at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, on August 15, 2025.  (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images)

Following the meeting with the Russian leader, Trump signaled that Zelenskyy should take Putin's deal to end the war because "Russia is a very big power" and Ukraine is not. Still, SSecretary of State Marco Rubio dismissed claims that Trump would pressure Zelenskyy to give up large swaths of its sovereign land to Russia.

"The president has said that in terms of territories, these are things that Zelenskyy is going to have to decide on," Rubio told Maria Bartiromo on Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures."

"All the president is trying to do here is narrow down the open issues," Rubio said, adding that Trump is focused on ending the Kremlin's war in Ukraine.

"You can't have a peace deal between two warring factions unless both sides agree to give up something. And both sides agree that the other side gets something. Otherwise, if one side gets everything they want, that's not a peace deal. It's called surrender. And I don't think this is a war that's going to end anytime soon. On the basis of surrender," Rubio said.

Zelenskyy said he hopes the upcoming meeting with European allies and Trump "will be productive," contrasting it with the heated Oval Office exchange during his February visit.

