Middle East

Hamas captivity survivors appeal to Netanyahu, Trump after Edan Alexander's release

'Do not let this historic momentum stop'

Rachel Wolf By Rachel Wolf Fox News
Published
Former Hamas hostages are calling on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Donald Trump and Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff to move quickly to free the remaining hostages, even if it means halting military operations. 

After American Israeli Edan Alexander’s release earlier this week, 65 survivors of Hamas captivity urged Netanyahu, Trump and Witkoff to seize the moment and "not let this historic momentum stop."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Donald Trump sit in the Oval Office

President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meet at the White House in Washington, D.C., Feb. 4, 2025. (Reuters/Elizabeth Frantz)

"We believe the Israeli government now faces a genuine opportunity to return to the negotiating table. We urge all those involved in this process: Please do not walk away until a comprehensive deal is signed," the letter states.

EDAN ALEXANDER'S RELEASE OFFERS ‘WINDOW OF OPPORTUNITY’ FOR WIDER HOSTAGE DEAL AMID TRUMP MIDDLE EAST VISIT

On Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas took 251 hostages, 12 of whom were American citizens. Keith Siegel, Edan Alexander and Sagui Dekel-Chen have all been released alive. Hersh Goldberg-Polin’s body was taken out of Gaza in August 2023. Hamas is still holding the remains of multiple Americans who have been confirmed dead: Omer Neutra, Itay Chen, Judith Weinstein Haggai and Gadi Haggai.

hostage

Supporters of Israelis held hostage in the Gaza Strip since October 2023 lift placards and flags during a rally calling for an exchange deal with the Palestinian Hamas group to bring the remaining captives back in Jerusalem Feb. 11, 2025. (Menahem Kahanna/AFP via Getty Images)

HOSTAGES FREED FROM GAZA TELL TRUMP HE WAS 'SENT BY GOD' TO SAVE THEM, BUT DOZENS MORE REMAIN

Siegel is among the former hostages who signed the letter. He has previously thanked Trump for securing his release, even crediting the president for his being alive. Now, he is joining other former Hamas captives demanding freedom for those who remain in Gaza, "regardless of which citizenship they hold."

President Donald Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

President Donald Trump meets with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the Saudi Royal Court May 13, 2025, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

While in the Middle East in the days after Alexander’s release, Trump has worked on making deals for the U.S., many of which could also benefit Israel, though the latest slate of deals seems to be unrelated to the remaining hostages.

The president asked Syria to join the Abraham Accords and normalize ties with Israel in exchange for sanctions relief. Additionally, Trump said Damascus would need to deport "Palestinian terrorists," help the U.S. prevent the resurgence of ISIS and assume charge of ISIS detention centers in northeast Syria. 

Netanyahu’s office declined to comment on the letter. The White House did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment in time for publication.

Fox News Digital's Bradford Betz contributed to this report.

Rachel Wolf is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and FOX Business.