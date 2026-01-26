Expand / Collapse search
Politics

World Health Organization says US withdrawal makes the nation and the world 'less safe'

'We hope that in the future, the United States will return to active participation in WHO,' the body noted

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
The World Health Organization on Saturday warned that America's withdrawal from the agency will make the country and the world "less safe."

The globalist body said in part of a January 24 statement that it "regrets the United States’ notification of withdrawal from WHO – a decision that makes both the United States and the world less safe." 

"We hope that in the future, the United States will return to active participation in WHO," the statement noted.

US FORMALLY EXITS WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION, LOCKING IN TRUMP'S BREAK FROM GLOBAL HEALTH BODY

Left: WHO logo; Right: President Donald Trump

Left: World Health Organization logo. Right: President Donald Trump speaks during a briefing in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 20, 2026. (Left: Probst/ullstein bild via Getty Images; Right: SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images)

The U.S. announced its withdrawal from the WHO last week, after President Donald Trump got the ball rolling on his first day back in office last year.

"Today, the United States withdrew from the World Health Organization (WHO), freeing itself from its constraints, as President Trump promised on his first day in office by signing E.O. 14155," U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said in part of a January 22, 2026, joint statement.

UN CHIEF ACCUSES US OF DITCHING INTERNATIONAL LAW AS TRUMP BLASTS GLOBAL BODIES

President Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump attends a reception for business leaders at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting on Jan. 21, 2026 in Davos, Switzerland. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

"Going forward, U.S. engagement with the WHO will be limited strictly to effectuate our withdrawal and to safeguard the health and safety of the American people. All U.S. funding for, and staffing of, WHO initiatives has ceased," their statement said.

They claimed the WHO "pursued a politicized, bureaucratic agenda driven by nations hostile to American interests." But the WHO pushed back.

TRUMP FLOATS ‘BOARD OF PEACE’ TO REPLACE UN, SIGNALS MAJOR GLOBAL POWER SHIFT

President Donald Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks alongside Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. during a Cabinet meeting at the White House on March 24, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

"This is untrue. As a specialized agency of the United Nations, governed by 194 Member States, WHO has always been and remains impartial and exists to serve all countries, with respect for their sovereignty, and without fear or favor," the WHO said in its statement.

