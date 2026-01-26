World Health Organization says US withdrawal makes the nation and the world 'less safe'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The World Health Organization on Saturday warned that America's withdrawal from the agency will make the country and the world "less safe."

The globalist body said in part of a January 24 statement that it "regrets the United States’ notification of withdrawal from WHO – a decision that makes both the United States and the world less safe."

"We hope that in the future, the United States will return to active participation in WHO," the statement noted.

US FORMALLY EXITS WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION, LOCKING IN TRUMP'S BREAK FROM GLOBAL HEALTH BODY

The U.S. announced its withdrawal from the WHO last week, after President Donald Trump got the ball rolling on his first day back in office last year.

"Today, the United States withdrew from the World Health Organization (WHO), freeing itself from its constraints, as President Trump promised on his first day in office by signing E.O. 14155," U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said in part of a January 22, 2026, joint statement.

UN CHIEF ACCUSES US OF DITCHING INTERNATIONAL LAW AS TRUMP BLASTS GLOBAL BODIES

"Going forward, U.S. engagement with the WHO will be limited strictly to effectuate our withdrawal and to safeguard the health and safety of the American people. All U.S. funding for, and staffing of, WHO initiatives has ceased," their statement said.

They claimed the WHO "pursued a politicized, bureaucratic agenda driven by nations hostile to American interests." But the WHO pushed back.

TRUMP FLOATS ‘BOARD OF PEACE’ TO REPLACE UN, SIGNALS MAJOR GLOBAL POWER SHIFT

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This is untrue. As a specialized agency of the United Nations, governed by 194 Member States, WHO has always been and remains impartial and exists to serve all countries, with respect for their sovereignty, and without fear or favor," the WHO said in its statement.