Brian Jack wins Georgia’s 3rd congressional district Republican runoff

Brian Jack has won the Republican primary runoff in the race to represent Georgia's 3rd Congressional District and will be the overwhelming favorite to beat his Democrat opponent in the November general election .

The Associated Press called the race.

Jack and Dugan were the top two vote-getters in Georgia's May 21 primary election, but advanced to the runoff when neither reached the 50% threshold required by state election law.

The race turned increasingly ugly in recent weeks, with Dugan, who served as majority leader in the state Senate, labeling Jack, who advised former President Trump's 2016 and 2024 campaigns, a "D.C. insider," citing his campaign's out-of-state financial support. In turn, Jack blasted Dugan over his past support for a 2015 transportation bill that raised the gas tax to fund improved infrastructure and maintenance.

Jack will likely become the next member of Congress from the district, replacing retiring Rep. Drew Ferguson, who announced last year he would not be seeking re-election.

Elections analysts rate the race as either "safe" or "solid" Republican.