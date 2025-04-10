Whitmer ditches Dem playbook on Trump's tariffs amid 2028 speculation

While most Democrats have rejected President Donald Trump throughout his second term, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer bucked the party line during a trip to Washington Wednesday amid speculation about her 2028 campaign aspirations.

Democratic governors, many rumored to harbor 2028 presidential ambitions, spoke out against Trump's tariffs this week as governors JB Pritzker and Gavin Newsom worked independently with trade partners to try to soften the damage to their state economies. Whitmer's diplomatic moves put her out of step with her party, and the verdict is still out on how it will affect her politically down the line.

Brad Bannon, a Democratic strategist and the president of Bannon Communications Research, told Fox News Digital dialogue with Trump is critical to Whitmer delivering for Michigan, particularly through the uncertainty of Trump's tariff deals. But he said Whitmer, a potential 2028 presidential candidate, getting too close to Trump could jeopardize her status as a "first-tier presidential candidate," alongside governors Josh Shapiro, Andy Beshear and Newsom.

"This is a double-edged sword," Bannon said. "She has to have an open dialogue with the president, but at the same time, if she's going to win the Democratic presidential nomination or have a chance to win it, she is going to have to be very critical of Trump."

"In this political environment, there's no room for nuanced discussion about Donald Trump among Democratic primary voters," Bannon said.

"Whoever's going to be the Democratic nominee is someone who's going to be very critical of the president. And that applies to Andy Beshear of Kentucky or Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania, even Gavin Newsom in California," Bannon added.

Newsom, long considered a potential 2028 presidential candidate, has also embraced political dialogue across party lines since the Democrats' big November losses. Newsom has invited Trump allies and conservative guests, including Charlie Kirk and Steve Bannon, onto his show in an attempt to show he is open to "criticism and debate without demeaning or dehumanizing one another." The strategy follows criticism after the 2024 presidential election that Democrats didn't prioritize new media appearances and unscripted conversations enough.

Whitmer seemed to embrace the bipartisan strategy this week by carefully criticizing Trump's tariffs while also acknowledging an understanding the president's "motivation behind the tariffs" and even agreeing with Trump that we "need to make more stuff in America."

Later that day, Whitmer had her second meeting with Trump in a month. As Trump signed executive orders and answered questions from the press in the Oval Office, he said Whitmer had "done an excellent job" as governor and called her a "very good person," a break from his typical lines of attack on her character.

"One of her opponents will dig that clip up and put it in a television ad," Bannon said.

The Democratic Governors Association (DGA), which applauded Democratic governors for standing up and speaking out against Trump's tariffs this week, characterized Whitmer's trip to Washington as a willingness to work with "anyone" to deliver for Michigan.

"Gov. Whitmer and Democratic governors across the country are doing what they’ve always done as strong and successful state executives — working with anyone to get real results for their states while also standing up against policies that harm their residents. As Donald Trump and Republicans in D.C. continue to sow economic chaos and raise prices, it’s more important than ever that we continue to elect Democratic governors who know how to get things done on the biggest issues impacting families every day," DGA communication director Sam Newton told Fox News Digital.

Whitmer vowed to keep showing up for Michigan regardless of who is in the White House.

"If you're not at the table, you're on the menu," Whitmer said after her speech in Washington. "My oath to the people of Michigan is to continue to show up, even when it means I'm going to get my lunch handed to me. I'm going to keep showing up and keep fighting for the people of Michigan, no matter who is at the other side of the table. That's my job, and I'm going to do it until my last day as governor."

Just a month ago, Trump and Whitmer sparred after the Michigan governor warned her constituents during her 2025 State of the State address that Trump's tariffs could put Michigan’s auto industry in peril. The White House trolled her for "running more for Governor of Canada" by supporting the "deadly status quo."

Fox News Digital reached out to Whitmer's office for comment on her political aspirations but did not receive a response.