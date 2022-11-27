Expand / Collapse search
White House’s former ‘disinformation czar’ Nina Jankowicz registers as a foreign agent

Nina Jankowicz served briefly as executive director for the Department of Homeland Security's Disinformation Governance Board

Bradford Betz
By Bradford Betz | Fox News
The White House’s former "disinformation czar" has recently registered as a foreign agent for a non-profit that is based in the United Kingdom

Registration documents viewed by Fox News Digital show that Nina Jankowicz is now working for "Centre for Information Resilience." 

Nina Jankowicz stepped down as executive director the disinformation governance board, which has since been paused. 

According to its website, CIR is an "independent, non-profit social enterprise dedicated to countering disinformation, exposing human rights abuses, and combating online behavior harmful to women and minorities." 

Founded by U.K. citizen Adam Rutland and dual U.K.-U.S. national Ross Burley, the organization says it conducts research, digital investigations, strategic communications, building the capacity of local partners, and collaborating with media to "amplify the impact" of its work. 

According to registration documents, CIR is financed "in part by grants from the U.K. government, including the Foreign Commonwealth, and Development Office." 

Among Jankowicz’s responsibilities, the documents say, will be supervising research, executing business strategy, overseeing the establishment of CIR’s research, communicating with the media, and briefing individuals and officials about the organization’s research. 

MSNBC's Chris Hayes interviews former "Disinformation Governance Board" executive director Nina Jankowicz. (MSNBC)

Fox News Digital has reached out to Jankowicz for comment and additional details regarding her new role. 

Earlier this year, Jankowicz was appointed to head the Department of Homeland Security’s Disinformation Governance Board, a position that was ultimately short-lived.  

Critics questioned Jankowicz’s ability to be impartial, pointing to her past positions on social media posts, including casting doubt on the legitimacy of The New York Post’s reporting on Hunter Biden’s laptop before the 2020 election. That reporting has since been corroborated by several news organizations.

Nina Jankowicz ‘totally unfit’ to head Disinformation Governance Board: Murray Video

DHS ultimately put the disinformation board on pause and Jankowicz resigned. 

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 

