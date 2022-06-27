White House warns of 'ultra-MAGA' policies, abortion ban if GOP takes majority in Congress

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The White House on Monday warned of "ultra-MAGA" policies like a nationwide abortion ban, should Republicans take back the majority of the House and Senate during November’s midterm elections.

"Already Vice President Pence and GOP Leader McCarthy have announced their support for a nationwide ban on abortion, passed by Congress," White House Gender Policy Council Director Jen Klein said Monday.

"No woman in any state – no matter how pro-choice that state is – would have the right to choose," Klein continued, adding that "abortion would be illegal everywhere."

"The ultra-MAGA agenda on choice has never been about ‘states’ rights,’" Klein said. "This has always been about taking away women’s rights, in every single state."

Klein was referring to comments by Mike Pence and Kevin McCarthy on Friday following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The former vice president, in praising the high court’s ruling, said: "We must not rest and must not relent until the sanctity of life is restored to the center of American law in every state in the land."

McCarthy, R-Calif., during a press conference, suggested Republicans’ work "is far from done," and when asked by CNN whether he would back a 15-week nationwide abortion ban, he said: "I’d support that."

"In less than 140 days, things are gonna change here," McCarthy said.

Klein, seemingly referring to how the midterms could affect the abortion issue, said:

"So let’s be clear, this goes one of two ways: We either have a House and a Senate that puts Roe into federal law, or a House and Senate that push ultra-MAGA policies that strip women of their rights in all 50 states," Klein said.

"Congress will either protect women everywhere, or strip away their rights everywhere."

Klein’s comments come after President Biden, on Friday, urged Congress to codify protections covered by Roe v. Wade into federal law.

The president, shortly after the high court released the opinion bringing the issue of abortion back to the states after nearly 50 years, called on Congress to act, stressing that "no executive action" he takes can change the law.

"Let me be very clear and unambiguous: the only way we can secure a woman’s right to choose – the balance that existed – is for Congress to restore the protections of Roe v. Wade as federal law," Biden said Friday.

The president said voters "need to make their voices heard" in November’s midterm elections, saying they "must elect more senators, representatives who will codify a woman’s right to choose in the federal law once again."

"Elect more state leaders to protect this right at the local level," he said. "We need to restore the protections of Roe as law of the land. We need to elect officials who will do that."

Biden said that this fall, "Roe is on the ballot."