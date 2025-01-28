Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Illegal Immigrants

White House press secretary says all illegal immigrants arrested are criminals: 'That's exactly what they are'

Trump administration has conducted mass arrests of illegal immigrants in recent days

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
close
WH press secretary Karolone Leavitt answers question on how many illegal aliens are criminals Video

WH press secretary Karolone Leavitt answers question on how many illegal aliens are criminals

Trump White House press secretary says "all" illegal aliens in the United States are criminals during her first briefing, referring to their having broken immigration law when they entered the country.

The White House on Tuesday clarified that all the illegal immigrants arrested by federal immigration authorities in recent days "are criminals," as far as the Trump administration is concerned. 

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt was taking questions during her first press briefing since President Donald Trump returned to the White House last week when she was asked about the mass arrests. 

"The 3,500 arrests that ICE (U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement) has made so far since President Trump came back into office. Can you just tell us the numbers? How many have a criminal record versus those who are just in the country illegally," one reporter asked. 

FIRST IMAGES OF ICE MASS DEPORTATION EFFORTS SHOW ARRESTS OF MS-13 GANG MEMBERS, MURDER SUSPECTS

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks at the daily briefing on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

"All of them, because they illegally broke our nation's laws, and therefore, they are criminals as far as this administration goes," Leavitt replied. "I know the last administration didn't see it that way. So it's a big culture shift in our nation to view someone who breaks our immigration laws as a criminal, but that's exactly what they are."

The reporter then asked if they all have criminal records

"If they broke our nation's laws, yes, they are a criminal," Leavitt said. 

TRUMP'S ICE RACKS UP HUNDREDS OF ARRESTS, INCLUDING ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS ARRESTED FOR HORROR CRIMES

Federal agents detain a man accused of immigration crime

A suspected criminal alien is processed by ICE and Homeland Security Investigations agents. (ERO Atlanta)

Federal immigration authorities have arrested thousands of illegal immigrants, mainly targeting those with criminal records, since Trump took office. 

On Sunday alone, ICE arrested 1,000 people and lodged 554 detainers. 

ICE agents in Atlanta

A person is detained by federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials. (Immigration and Customs Enforcement)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Border Czar Tom Homan warned that daily deportation numbers will rise in coming weeks as the administration expands its operations.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

More from Politics