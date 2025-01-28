White House press secretary says all illegal immigrants arrested are criminals: 'That's exactly what they are'

The White House on Tuesday clarified that all the illegal immigrants arrested by federal immigration authorities in recent days "are criminals," as far as the Trump administration is concerned.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt was taking questions during her first press briefing since President Donald Trump returned to the White House last week when she was asked about the mass arrests.

"The 3,500 arrests that ICE (U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement) has made so far since President Trump came back into office. Can you just tell us the numbers? How many have a criminal record versus those who are just in the country illegally," one reporter asked.

"All of them, because they illegally broke our nation's laws, and therefore, they are criminals as far as this administration goes," Leavitt replied. "I know the last administration didn't see it that way. So it's a big culture shift in our nation to view someone who breaks our immigration laws as a criminal, but that's exactly what they are."

The reporter then asked if they all have criminal records.

"If they broke our nation's laws, yes, they are a criminal," Leavitt said.

Federal immigration authorities have arrested thousands of illegal immigrants, mainly targeting those with criminal records, since Trump took office.

On Sunday alone, ICE arrested 1,000 people and lodged 554 detainers.

Border Czar Tom Homan warned that daily deportation numbers will rise in coming weeks as the administration expands its operations.