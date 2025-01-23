First images of ICE mass deportation efforts show arrests of MS-13 gang members, murder suspects

Fox News embedded exclusively with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Boston as the agency targeted egregious criminal aliens, including MS-13 gang members and murder suspects, as part of mass deportation efforts under President Donald Trump.

Fox News witnessed ICE Boston make eight arrests, including multiple MS-13, Interpol Red Notices, murder and rape suspects, and a volatile Haitian gang member with 18 convictions in recent years who told our cameras that he "ain’t going back to Haiti" and "f--- Trump, Biden forever!"

ICE also made what is known as a "collateral" arrest, where ICE arrests an illegal alien who wasn’t their initial target.

In that case, the illegal alien was with an MS-13 gang member who had been released by a sanctuary jurisdiction on Tuesday with an ICE detainer that was not honored.

Trump’s border czar Tom Homan has previously warned that collateral arrests are something that would happen in sanctuary jurisdictions.

As ICE Boston was arresting a violent illegal alien in one neighborhood, Fox News heard a woman yell out "thank you" to the agents.

The arrests come as the Trump administration moves rapidly to fulfill its promise to launch a historic mass deportation operation, which it has said will focus primarily – but not exclusively – on public safety threats.

In the first days of the Trump administration, ICE has made more than 460 arrests of illegal immigrants, including those with criminal histories that include sexual assault, domestic violence and drugs and weapons crimes. Arrests took place across the U.S. including Illinois, Utah, California, Minnesota, New York, Florida and Maryland.

Agents arrested nationals from a slew of countries, including Afghanistan, Angola, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Senegal and Venezuela.

