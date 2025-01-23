Expand / Collapse search
Immigration

First images of ICE mass deportation efforts show arrests of MS-13 gang members, murder suspects

Trump administration moving rapidly to fulfill mass deportation promise

Bill Melugin By Bill Melugin , Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
ICE arrests hundreds of criminal illegal immigrants amid Trump admin's migrant crackdown Video

ICE arrests hundreds of criminal illegal immigrants amid Trump admin's migrant crackdown

Fox News' Griff Jenkins reports the latest on the Trump administration's mass deportation efforts. The 'Fox & Friends' co-hosts also weigh in.

Fox News embedded exclusively with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Boston as the agency targeted egregious criminal aliens, including MS-13 gang members and murder suspects, as part of mass deportation efforts under President Donald Trump.

Fox News witnessed ICE Boston make eight arrests, including multiple MS-13, Interpol Red Notices, murder and rape suspects, and a volatile Haitian gang member with 18 convictions in recent years who told our cameras that he "ain’t going back to Haiti" and "f--- Trump, Biden forever!"

ICE also made what is known as a "collateral" arrest, where ICE arrests an illegal alien who wasn’t their initial target.

In that case, the illegal alien was with an MS-13 gang member who had been released by a sanctuary jurisdiction on Tuesday with an ICE detainer that was not honored.

TRUMP'S ICE RACKS UP HUNDREDS OF ARRESTS, INCLUDING ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS ARRESTED FOR HORROR CRIMES

Two ICE officers lead away a man in handcuffs.

Bill Melugin embedded with ICE Boston and witnessed agents making arrests. (X/ @BillMelugin_)

Trump’s border czar Tom Homan has previously warned that collateral arrests are something that would happen in sanctuary jurisdictions.

Three ICE officers stand around a man with a blurred out face as they put him in handcuffs.

Bill Melugin embedded with ICE Boston and witnessed agents making arrests. (X/ @BillMelugin_)

As ICE Boston was arresting a violent illegal alien in one neighborhood, Fox News heard a woman yell out "thank you" to the agents.

ICE officers lead a man in handcuffs into a police car.

Bill Melugin embedded with ICE Boston and witnessed agents making arrests. (X/ @BillMelugin_)

‘PROMPT REMOVAL’: TRUMP DHS EXPANDS EXPEDITED DEPORTATION POWERS AS OPERATIONS RAMP UP

The arrests come as the Trump administration moves rapidly to fulfill its promise to launch a historic mass deportation operation, which it has said will focus primarily – but not exclusively – on public safety threats.

Three ICE officers stand around a man in a police car.

Bill Melugin embedded with ICE Boston and witnessed agents making arrests. (X/ @BillMelugin_)

In the first days of the Trump administration, ICE has made more than 460 arrests of illegal immigrants, including those with criminal histories that include sexual assault, domestic violence and drugs and weapons crimes. Arrests took place across the U.S. including Illinois, Utah, California, Minnesota, New York, Florida and Maryland. 

Agents arrested nationals from a slew of countries, including Afghanistan, Angola, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Senegal and Venezuela.

Fox News Digital’s Adam Shaw contributed to this report.

