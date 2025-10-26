Expand / Collapse search
White House

PHOTOS: The making of Trump’s White House ballroom, a look at the construction progress

New 90,000-square-foot space will accommodate 650 guests and be funded by president and private donors

By Amanda Macias Fox News
History is being rewritten on the White House grounds, where a new formal ballroom is rising in place of the East Wing. The project has become a political lightning rod, as images of its construction reignite debate over President Donald Trump’s imprint on the nation's most iconic address.

While the White House has hosted countless ceremonial events, it has never had a dedicated ballroom. The new structure will fill that void, replacing the historic East Wing with a space designed instead to host large-scale gatherings.

FROM THE GILDED OVAL OFFICE TO A NEW MONUMENT: A LOOK AT TRUMP'S RENOVATION PROJECTS

The ballroom is estimated to cost $250 million and will be financed jointly by Trump and private donors.

While the White House has pledged to release details on the individuals and corporations funding the ballroom’s construction, a comprehensive breakdown of contributions has not yet been made public.

Here's a look at the construction process so far:

  • White House ballroom construction
    Image 1 of 9

    An excavator clears rubble from the East Wing of the White House as President Donald Trump's ballroom comes to life. (Eric Lee/Getty Images)

  • White House ballroom construction begins
    Image 2 of 9

    Democratic leaders and liberal media figures condemned President Donald Trump for breaking ground on the White House ballroom construction project. (Andrew Harnik/Getty)

  • Heavy machinery tears down a section of the East Wing of the White House
    Image 3 of 9

    The new White House ballroom is expected to cost $250 million. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)

  • White House demolition for new ballroom
    Image 4 of 9

    The cost of the White House ballroom is expected to be financed by Trump and private donors. (The Associated Press)

  • White House demolition for new ballroom
    Image 5 of 9

    The White House has never had a formal ballroom in its history. (The Associated Press)

  • Heavy machinery tears down a section of the East Wing of the White House
    Image 6 of 9

    The ballroom is just one of several renovation projects the Trump administration has carried out at the White House. (Pedro Ugarte/AFP/Getty Images)

  • An excavator works to clear rubble after the East Wing of the White House
    Image 7 of 9

    The new ballroom is expected to accommodate approximately 650 seated guests. (Eric Lee/Getty Images)

  • An excavator at the White House clearing rubble
    Image 8 of 9

    White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the ballroom will be approximately 90,000 square feet. (Eric Lee/Getty Images)

  • Pedestrians watch the facade of the East Wing of the White House being demolished
    Image 9 of 9

    The White House said construction of the ballroom will be completed before Trump's term is up. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

SPRAWLING NEW $250M WHITE HOUSE BALLROOM TO BE PAID FOR BY TRUMP AND DONORS

During a July 31 briefing, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt detailed the administration’s plans to construct a 90,000-square-foot ballroom on the White House grounds.

Leavitt said the new ballroom will accommodate approximately 650 seated guests and will stay true to the classical design of the White House.

white house ballroom

A McCrery Architects rendering provided by the White House of the new ballroom. (The White House)

A rendering provided of the exterior of the new White House ballroom

A McCrery Architects rendering provided by the White House of the exterior of the new ballroom. (White House)

"The White House is currently unable to host major functions honoring world leaders in other countries without having to install a large and unsightly tent approximately 100 yards away from the main building's entrance," Leavitt said on July 31.

She added that the new ballroom will be "a much-needed and exquisite addition."

Amanda covers the intersection of business and geopolitics for Fox News Digital.

